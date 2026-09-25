Jharkhand minister’s daughter, 3 more killed in accident

Four youngsters, including the daughter of state rural development minister Dipika Pandey Singh, were killed in a road accident when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Jamshedpur city early on Thursday, police said.

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The accident took place on Marine Drive Road between 2am and 3am. “At least four people, including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s daughter Trisha Singh, have been killed. The others have been identified as Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal,” Sonari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Suman said.

The four victims, aged between 17 and 18, were Class 12 students at Carmel Junior College in Jamshedpur. “While Trisha and Sarthak were 18 years old, the other two were 17. Trisha’s father is a senior executive with Tata Steel,” said another official.

Deep Dive What caused the accident involving the daughter of Jharkhand's rural development minister? The accident was caused when the car, driven by 18-year-old Sarthak Agarwal, rammed into a stationary truck on Marine Drive Road in Jamshedpur. What were the ages and educational background of the victims in the Jamshedpur accident? The victims were aged between 17 and 18 and were all Class 12 students at Carmel Junior College in Jamshedpur. How did the authorities respond to the tragic accident in Jamshedpur? Authorities used gas cutters to extract the victims from the mangled car, conducted post-mortem examinations, and released the bodies to their families.

Eyewitnesses and officials confirmed that all four died instantly. The truck was parked on the right side of the four-lane highway, close to the divider with a small tree branch placed in the rear, indicating it was stranded after a breakdown and could not be moved, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Rescuers pulled the bodies out of the victims using gas cutters since the was mangled on impact. Post-mortem examinations on the four bodies were conducted and the bodies were handed over to their respective families,” an official said, adding that Sarthak was driving the car and the vehicle was registered in the name of his father Chetan Agrawal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rescuers pulled the bodies out of the victims using gas cutters since the was mangled on impact. Post-mortem examinations on the four bodies were conducted and the bodies were handed over to their respective families,” an official said, adding that Sarthak was driving the car and the vehicle was registered in the name of his father Chetan Agrawal. {{/usCountry}}

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