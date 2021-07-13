Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jharkhand readies paediatric ICUs to tackle Covid cases among kids
india news

Jharkhand readies paediatric ICUs to tackle Covid cases among kids

Dedicated paediatric wards are being developed across the state with equipment such as infant ventilators, paediatric ventilators, and oxygen supply facility
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Represenational Image.

Jharkhand is sprucing up the paediatric wards across government hospitals in all its 24 districts ahead of an anticipated third wave of Covid-19, with at least a 20-bed intensive care unit in every district hospital.

Walls covered with cartoons, colourful curtains and bed covers, television sets and dedicated play areas are being put in place.“The curtains, bed sheets and covers used in PICU (paediatric intensive care unit) are colourful bright. Walls have been painted with illustrations of cartoon characters. Television sets are being installed, besides a dedicated play area in the courtyard. Bookshelves are also being installed to stock storybooks and other learning material,” a public relations department official said.

Also Read | Jharkhand’s ruling alliance seeks Central policy on population control

Dedicated paediatric wards are being developed across the state with equipment such as infant ventilators, paediatric ventilators, and oxygen supply facility.

Officials said districts, such as Koderma, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Gumla, Latehar, Giridih have completed PICU-related work.

State surveillance officer Dr Rakesh Dayal said the health department will also rope in private players for Covid management in case of a third wave. “Private child care hospitals and practitioners have been roped in. The government would also help them in all possible way. Our staff is also being trained in private hospitals providing health care to children,” he added.

