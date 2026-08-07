Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Students submit fresh 10-member delegation list to govt over recruitment exam anomalies
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: The protesting students in Jharkhand have put forth three key demands, which include the cancellation of the recent JPSC and JSSC exams, and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: As the protest in Jharkhand continues, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has called out the Hemant Soren-led government over irregularities in state recruitment exams such as the JPSC, JSSC CGL and others....Read More
Meanwhile, Mahto is now on the sixth day of his indefinite hunger strike.
"My face reveals my health. I am only able to hear, think, and speak a little. The rest of my organs are not able to support me. Looking at the government's attitude, it is extremely insensitive towards students. We will together formulate a system in which rigging and paper leaks are impossible," the student leader told news agency ANI.
Mahto has refused to break his fast and started consuming water and salt on the advice of Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a 26-day hunger strike as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Why are students protesting?
The students in Jharkhand gathered at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, demanding the cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.
However, amid a stalemate with the state government, students have now also called for the resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren, stating that he is "unfit" for office.
Cockroach Janta party backs protest
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, has expressed full solidarity with the ongoing students' protest in Jharkhand.
“We extend our full support to the protest. Our delegation has already reached there; our people are distributing food to the protesters. We stand firmly with them and support all their demands... I, too, intend to go,” he told reporters.
“Many students are stepping forward to protest. I believe they are leaders in their own right and deserve visibility. It isn't necessary for Abhijit to be at the forefront everywhere. They are doing the work, too, and deserve equal recognition... We don't want the credit to go solely to CJP. We want students to step up and protest themselves. We want them to fight for their rights and for the country's education system,” he added further.
Govt reaches out for talks
The Jharkhand government reached out to the protestors earlier this week for dialogue. However, the students remain apprehensive and stated they will deliberate on a delegation which will communicate with the state government.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to protesters on Thursday and assured them of taking up their demands with the state government.
Congress is also part of the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 07:56:14 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: 'Protest will continue till all demands are met,' says Students' delegation member
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Ahead of the scheduled meeting with the Jharkhand government, students' delegation member Ravindra Paswan said the agitation would continue until all demands are met.
- 7 Aug 2026, 05:26:07 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Protester on hunger strike taken to hospital after his health deteriorates
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: One of the six protesters, who have been on a hunger strike as part of a demonstration against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand, was taken to a hospital here after his health condition deteriorated on Friday, an official said.
The student leader, identified as Rahul Kranti, who has been on fast since Tuesday night, was taken in an ambulance to the Ranchi Sadar hospital for treatment, he said.
(PTI)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 04:16:19 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Man who provided meals during Delhi protest distributes food among demonstrators in Ranchi
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: A man, who had distributed free food and drinking water to protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, reached Jharkhand and started serving meals to those who have been demonstrating here for two weeks over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.
Mohammad Junaid Malik, a Ghaziabad resident, vowed to stand firmly with the protesting students and job aspirants who have been demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination.
(PTI)
- 7 Aug 2026, 03:57:13 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Stir enters 14th day, 2 student unions hold 'Vidhan Sabha March'
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday with six demonstrators on a hunger strike, while two student unions held a march to the state assembly during the day.
The protest march was organised as the stalemate continues, with protesting students and job aspirants alleging that no formal invitation was received from the state government to discuss their demands and resolve the issues.
The demonstrators have been demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
(PTI)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 03:44:50 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren invites JPSC JSSC aspirants for dialogue amid Ranchi protests
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday reached out to the agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, stating that the government is ready for dialogue and committed to implementing robust reforms to meet student aspirations.
The Chief Minister's remarks come amid ongoing protests by students and candidates at the Jaipal Singh Stadium regarding recruitment examinations in the state.
"We have already specified a channel of communication. We are ready to talk. The government is keen to understand the issues faced by every student. We are now trying to take the students' wishes beyond the confines of Jaipal Singh Stadium," CM Soren said.
Emphasising the state's intent to fix systemic issues, he added, "Our goal is to move forward with significant, robust reforms that address these student aspirations in a manner that aligns with their needs."
(ANI)
- 7 Aug 2026, 03:25:13 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: AISA's Neha Bora says ‘not scared’ after alleged ink attack during student protest
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: After a man allegedly threw ink at AISA's Neha Bora during a student protest in Ranchi, she said she was not scared by the incident, adding that she had faced pellet-gun fire and baton charges during a protest in Delhi, news agency PTI reported on Friday.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 03:03:25 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Ink thrown at AISA president Neha Bora; accused in custody
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: The man who allegedly threw ink at AISA President Neha Bora at the student protest site has been taken into police custody, news agency ANI reported.
- 7 Aug 2026, 02:32:27 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: CM Soren says ‘ready to talk’ with protesting students
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday reached out to the agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, stating that the government is ready for dialogue and committed to implementing robust reforms to meet student aspirations.
"We have already specified a channel of communication. We are ready to talk. The government is keen to understand the issues faced by every student. We are now trying to take the students' wishes beyond the confines of Jaipal Singh Stadium," CM Soren was quoted as saying by ANI.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 02:14:07 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: BJP trying to ‘politicise’ issue, says Congress leader
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Jharkhand, Pradeep Yadav has accused the opposition BJP of trying to politicise the ongoing student protests.
“Chief Minister has said that the door is open for dialogue and discussion, and the government is moving towards a solution. BJP is trying to politicise the issue,” Yadav told reporters outside the Vidhan Sabha.
- 7 Aug 2026, 02:09:06 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: CBI chargesheets 3 NTA subject experts over NEET paper leak
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Amid the Jharkhand student protest, the Central Bureau of Intelligence has taken action against three experts from the National Testing Agency over the NEET UG paper leak.
According to the chargesheet, the investigation revealed that three NTA-appointed subject experts Botany expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (A-1), Chemistry expert Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni (A-2) and Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (A-3) allegedly abused their official positions to illegally access confidential NEET-UG 2026 question papers and share them with members of the conspiracy before the examination.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 01:46:17 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: CJP backs protest, Dipke offers ‘full support’
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, has expressed full solidarity with the ongoing students' protest in Jharkhand.
“We extend our full support to the protest. Our delegation has already reached there; our people are distributing food to the protesters. We stand firmly with them and support all their demands... I, too, intend to go,” he told reporters.
- 7 Aug 2026, 01:28:12 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Student lay out three key demands | What are they?
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: As the student protest continues in Ranchi, the protestors have put forth three key demands. These demands are -
The immediate cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission CGL examination and a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.
The cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission Preliminary Examination and the backlog recruitment process, followed by a CBI investigation into the alleged involvement of individuals, including Abhay Tiwari.
Comprehensive reforms in the JSSC and JPSC recruitment systems.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 01:21:06 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: AISA leader Neha Bora reaches Ranchi, meets protesting students
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: AISA leader Neha Bora met students on hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium amid the protest over the exam and recruitment irregularities in the state.
The protest against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday, with six demonstrators on a hunger strike, even as two student unions announced they would march to the state assembly, which is in session.
- 7 Aug 2026, 01:03:59 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: State minister says talks to be held with protestors
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Amid a stalemate between the protestors and state government, Jharkhand Minister Chamra Linda said on Friday that talks will be held.
“Everything is being done after due consideration and is moving towards a solution. Talks will be held, and discussions are expected to begin today,” he told ANI.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 12:36:52 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: BJP demands CBI probe into JPSC, JSSC irregularities
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: The BJP on Friday stalled the Jharkhand Assembly proceedings over the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, and demanded a CBI probe under a court-monitored committee.
The opposition MLAs trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans like "Hemant Soren quit office" as soon as the proceedings started on the 2nd day of the Monsoon Session.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Babulal Marandi, demanded a CBI probe under a court-monitored committee into the alleged irregularities in job exams.
Meanwhile, the Congress, which is part of the coalition in Jharkhand, alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has already "lost its credibility and become the Centre's tool".
- 7 Aug 2026, 12:22:00 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Protestor on hunger strike hospitalised
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Rahul Kranti, who has been on a hunger strike for the last four days, was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences due to weakness and fever amid the student protests in Ranchi.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 12:02:43 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: CM Soren should hold talks with protesting students, says J&K CM
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed hope that Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren would speak to the protesting students instead of overlooking their demands.
"He should call them, hold talks with them, and if anything wrong has actually happened, take action against those responsible, just as we did here," Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
- 7 Aug 2026, 11:48:17 AM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Jharkhand Assembly adjourned till 12:30pm
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Jharkhand Assembly proceedings have been adjourned till 12.30 pm on Friday.
During the session, BJP leader Babulal Marandi demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 11:29:08 AM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Soren govt ‘insensitive’ towards student, says Mahto
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, has alleged "insensitive attitude" by the state government led by chief minister Hemant Soren.
“Looking at the government's attitude, it is extremely insensitive towards students. We will together formulate a system in which rigging and paper leaks are impossible,” he told ANI.
"The Chief Minister had initiated talks for a dialogue. But it didn't happen due to lack of coordination. It seems possible that the dialogue would happen today. Our intention was never to disturb the state. If our demands are met, we will leave by today evening. These are the two institutions from which students hope to build their future. However, it is deeply disheartening when those very institutions are up for sale,” another student protest on hunger strike, Gulam Hussain, told ANI.
- 7 Aug 2026, 11:09:09 AM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Jharkhand LoP calls on Soren govt to talk to students
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: During the legislative assembly session, Jharkhand's leader of opposition Babulal Marandi has called for the chief minister Hemant Soren-led government to talk to the protestors.
“The government is deliberately adamant. They're selling jobs and auctioning the rights of Jharkhand's children for money. And when the children are protesting, they're not willing to talk... The investigating agencies are trying to cover up the matter. Whether it's the CID or the ACB, both agencies in Jharkhand are solely focused on protecting the government and the criminals,” he told reporters.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 7 Aug 2026, 10:34:46 AM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Students plan march to Vidhan Sabha
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: As the protest in Jharkhand enters Day 14, several protestors have announced a "Vidhan Sabha march."
This announcement from students comes amid a stalemate with the government, as protesting students and job aspirants allege that no formal invitation was received from the state government to discuss their demands and resolve the issues.
- 7 Aug 2026, 10:25:45 AM IST
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Devendra Nath Mahto on Day 6 of hunger strike
Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, entered the sixth day of his hunger strike on Friday and has hit out on the JMM led government over the irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations in Jharkhand.
Amid deteriorating health, Mahato told ANI that he was "only able to hear, think, and speak a little."
The protester said, "My face reveals my health. I am only able to hear, think, and speak a little. The rest of my organs are not able to support me. Looking at the government's attitude, it is extremely insensitive towards students. We will together formulate a system in which rigging and paper leaks are impossible."
- {{^htLoading}}