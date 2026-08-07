Jharkhand student protest LIVE: Students submit fresh 10-member delegation list to govt over recruitment exam anomalies

Meanwhile, Mahto is now on the sixth day of his indefinite hunger strike.

"My face reveals my health. I am only able to hear, think, and speak a little. The rest of my organs are not able to support me. Looking at the government's attitude, it is extremely insensitive towards students. We will together formulate a system in which rigging and paper leaks are impossible," the student leader told news agency ANI.

Mahto has refused to break his fast and started consuming water and salt on the advice of Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a 26-day hunger strike as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Why are students protesting?

The students in Jharkhand gathered at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, demanding the cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

However, amid a stalemate with the state government, students have now also called for the resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren, stating that he is "unfit" for office.

Cockroach Janta party backs protest

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, has expressed full solidarity with the ongoing students' protest in Jharkhand.

“We extend our full support to the protest. Our delegation has already reached there; our people are distributing food to the protesters. We stand firmly with them and support all their demands... I, too, intend to go,” he told reporters.

“Many students are stepping forward to protest. I believe they are leaders in their own right and deserve visibility. It isn't necessary for Abhijit to be at the forefront everywhere. They are doing the work, too, and deserve equal recognition... We don't want the credit to go solely to CJP. We want students to step up and protest themselves. We want them to fight for their rights and for the country's education system,” he added further.

Govt reaches out for talks

The Jharkhand government reached out to the protestors earlier this week for dialogue. However, the students remain apprehensive and stated they will deliberate on a delegation which will communicate with the state government.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to protesters on Thursday and assured them of taking up their demands with the state government.

Congress is also part of the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand.