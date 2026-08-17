Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand cancels JSSC-CGL exam, student leader Devendra Mahto ends fast
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike in Ranchi in the presence of Jharkhand ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari after chief minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL.
Jharkhand protest LIVE: The Jharkhand government on Monday announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all recruitment tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL since 2014. Chief minister Hemant Soren made the announcement after chairing a marathon Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat....Read More
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike in Ranchi after the government announced the cancellation of the key examinations. Jharkhand ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari were present at the time.
Candidates who cleared exam protest
Candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL examination protested at Project Bhawan in Ranchi against the state government's decision to cancel the exam. They demanded that the decision be withdrawn and said they would continue their fight through legal and democratic means.
The protesting candidates said the decision had left them uncertain about their future. They urged the government to reconsider the move and demanded that any alleged irregularities be investigated, with action taken only against those found responsible.
One of the protesters told news agency ANI, "Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my mother and father--please, have patience. We will win again. We will also appeal to the government: please withdraw this decision you have made."
Struggle for education reforms to continue: Mahto
Mahto thanked the Jharkhand government and Soren for accepting the students' demands. He said the ongoing probe was focused on those allegedly involved in examination irregularities.
He said the students would continue to back efforts to eliminate corruption from the examination system and would cooperate with the government as part of the ongoing reform process.
Speaking to ANI, he said they would support the government's investigation into the alleged examination irregularities. However, he added that they wanted a system that could prevent paper leaks and other irregularities in the future.
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- 18 Aug 2026, 09:15:18 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Hunger strike over but a key demand remains
Jharkhand protest LIVE: The protesters refused to go home just yet, as their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the examination irregularities remained unheard.
Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh termed the protesters' demand for a CBI probe as "stubbornness".
She alleged the central agency has failed to deliver concrete results in cases related to paper leaks since 2015.
- 18 Aug 2026, 08:26:12 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Devendra Nath Mahto says struggle for education reforms to continue
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike in Ranchi after the government announced the cancellation of the key examinations.
Speaking to ANI, he said they would support the government's investigation into the alleged examination irregularities. However, he added that they wanted a system that could prevent paper leaks and other irregularities in the future.
"We, the students, will continue to support this investigation and the effort to eradicate this corrupt system at its very roots, and we will persist in our struggle regarding the ongoing reform process... If our issues are resolved and our demands met, why would we need to hold further protests? We are currently awaiting an official notice. In my life, I have seen many instances where CBI or CID investigations were ordered and then cancelled. We need a system where the government guarantees that paper leaks and irregularities will never happen again in the future; we need a guarantee of such a system... We will cooperate with the government in this endeavour, and we expect the government to continue its support in the same manner," he said.
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- 18 Aug 2026, 07:58:37 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: CID raids Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office over exam irregularities
Jharkhand protest LIVE: The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday began conducting raids at the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, news agency PTI reported, quoting an officer.
"We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations," CID ADG Manoj Kaushik told PTI.
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:23:57 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: What CM Hemant Soren said on cancellation of JSSC-CGL, TDPL exams
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren announced on Monday that the JSSC-CGL examination and all other recruitment examinations conducted by TDPL would be cancelled.
"There have been some startling revelations in the ongoing CID and SIT probes. After much deliberation in the cabinet, it has been decided to cancel the JSSC CGL. All other exams conducted by TDPL will also be cancelled," Soren said.
He also directed the CID to examine alleged irregularities in all recruitment examinations conducted in the state since 2014.
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- 18 Aug 2026, 05:41:32 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Devendra Mahto calls for stricter laws to monitor exams, prevent paper leaks
Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL.
Speaking to reporters, Mahto thanked CM Soren, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari for accepting the aspirants' demands.
He also called for stricter laws and reforms to strengthen the examination system and prevent paper leaks.
"Today marks a huge victory for Jharkhand. While I am now suspending my protest, my struggle for reform will continue. I envision an education system where paper leaks and irregularities do not occur--a system that guarantees that children currently in primary or secondary school would not have to make such sacrifices or fight such battles when they eventually appear for JPSC or JSSC exams. If this requires the Legislative Assembly to enact new laws or necessitates a constitutional amendment, then so be it. Every examination must be monitored, every examination must be audited, and there must be a clear certificate for every examination and at every stage; we will continue to struggle for this," he said.
- 18 Aug 2026, 04:48:01 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: 'Jharkhand will set an example in tackling exam irregularities,' says minister Dipika Pandey
State Minister Dipika Pandey on Monday assured students that the government would introduce reforms to strengthen the examination system and take strict action against those involved in paper leaks.
"Since the first day, I have been telling you that Jharkhand will set an example; we have a model of legislation to ensure strict punishment for the culprits of paper leaks. I can confidently tell you that the reforms we will bring after consultation and taking suggestions from students will be a model for the entire nation," she said.
"I would like to appeal to the students that through your efforts, a major issue which is not only Jharkhand-specific but is troubling students across the country today, with your efforts, we have led this movement towards a positive conclusion. We assure you that we will rectify the flaws in our system based on your suggestions, and the agencies involved will ensure that the culprits are not spared, and Jharkhand will become an example."
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- 18 Aug 2026, 03:51:04 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Mahto says 'government has taken a monumental decision'
After ending his hunger strike, student leader Devendra Mahto said, "While we will continue to struggle for further reforms, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Jharkhand Government, the Chief Minister, and Rahul Gandhi for the magnanimity shown today. The decision taken today was not easy—especially given that the CGL exam appointments and joining processes had already taken place and there were conflicting pleas from students claiming that their cases were genuine. Yet, by conducting an honest and impartial inquiry and finding a way forward for everyone, the government has taken a monumental decision..."
- 18 Aug 2026, 02:53:39 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: 'CM took historic decision in interest of youth,' says minister Irfan Ansari
After the student leaders ended their hunger strike, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said, "The government has accepted all their demands; these were significant demands and a major issue. However, in the interest of the youth, our Chief Minister took such a historic decision. The agitation—which was in the interest of the youth—has ended."
"We have arrived, a full medical check-up has been conducted, and they are being discharged. All three are healthy; there are no issues—their blood pressure and blood sugar levels are normal. From the information I have received, everything is fine."
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- 18 Aug 2026, 01:32:09 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Mahto announces 'suspension of peaceful protest'
After ending his hunger strike, Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto said, "Today, on the 16th day of our hunger strike, we have ended our fast in a very dignified manner. Thanks to the joint initiative of Jharkhand Government Health Minister Irfan Ansari, Minister Dipika Pandey, and our MLA Jairam Mahato, the demands for which we were agitating in a constitutional and peaceful manner have been met. Consequently, we are announcing the suspension of our peaceful protest today."
- 18 Aug 2026, 12:56:18 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Mahto ends hunger strike
Student leader Devendra Mahto ended his hunger strike in the presence of Jharkhand ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari at Sadar Hospital, following the CM’s announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all exams conducted by TDPL.
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- 18 Aug 2026, 12:32:28 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Student leaders Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti end their hunger strike
Jharkhand student leaders Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti ended their hunger strike in the presence of state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari at Sadar Hospital, following the CM’s announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all exams conducted by TDPL.
- 18 Aug 2026, 12:25:08 AM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Ministers arrive at hospital to meet student leader Devendra Nath Mahto
Following the CM's announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all exams conducted by TDPL, Jharkhand ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari arrived at Sadar Hospital to hold discussions with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto.
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- 17 Aug 2026, 11:52:12 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Students, youths celebrate after JSSC-CGL demand accepted
Following the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, students and youngsters were seen singing and dancing in celebration in Ranchi.
- 17 Aug 2026, 11:26:46 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Devendra Nath Mahto speaks to Sonam Wangchuk
Following the Chief Minister’s announcement cancelling the JSSC-CGL examination and all exams conducted by TDPL, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato interacted with activist Sonam Wangchuk over a video call.
He said, "Inspired and guided by you, we fought this battle. Today, on the 16th day of the hunger strike and the 23rd day of the movement, the government has met our demands."
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- 17 Aug 2026, 11:05:14 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Candidates whose exams were cancelled free to take legal recourse, Jharkhand minister
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar said candidates whose exams were cancelled are free to take legal recourse, PTI news agency reported.
- 17 Aug 2026, 11:00:05 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: SIT, CID probes brought to light several shocking facts, says CM Soren
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Monday said the SIT and CID probes had “brought to light several shocking facts”, adding that he could not disclose every detail publicly at this point.
“…However, it has been observed that individuals appointed through the CGL process are now being arrested on charges related to irregularities in the JPSC examinations. Furthermore, there appears to be a complex, interconnected network involving various companies that have operated here at different times,” Soren added. He said the scope of investigation covers all recruitment examinations conducted since 2014.
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- 17 Aug 2026, 10:57:32 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: ‘Several companies active in Jharkhand appear to be involved in exam racket,’ says CM Soren
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said several companies active in Jharkhand “appear to be involved in a huge exam racket.”
- 17 Aug 2026, 10:55:36 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: ‘Core committee will sit down to deliberate on future course of action,’ says Rajya Sabha MP Sahney
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said the core committee of students would sit and deliberate on the future course of action now.
“However, this is a massive victory, a triumph of the youth's struggle and their integrity. The youth have conducted themselves very peacefully here. Regarding the private agency TDPL which conducted the exams, we had requested the Chief Minister to scrap the arrangement, and that has indeed been done,” he told reporters, according to PTI news agency.
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- 17 Aug 2026, 10:53:38 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: ‘Major announcement, victory of student activism,’ says Devendra Nath Mahto
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Protesting student leader Devendra Nath Mahto called the decision to cancel JSSC-CGL a “major announcement” and a “victory of student activism.”
“The entire world can now see that collective action gets results. This very examination, which was canceled today, could not even find relief through the courts, but justice was ultimately achieved through the strength of the movement. Just as movements won our nation's independence and created the separate state of Jharkhand, the power of collective action has now delivered a victory for our students,” he told PTI news agency.
- 17 Aug 2026, 10:51:05 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: ‘We had the Supreme Court’s seal of approval,' says JSSC-CGL selectee
Jharkhand protest LIVE: One of the protesting aspirants who was selected in the JSSC-CGL exam said the test had the Supreme Court's seal of approval.
“We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government. In an instant, we became unemployed. We are upset with the Chief Minister,” the aspirant said, urging the state government to reconsider the decision.
“What about the honorable court's stance? What will happen to the hundreds of our brothers who resigned from previous jobs to join this one? We will go to court. We reached this stage through the courts before, so we will go to court again,” the protester said.
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- 17 Aug 2026, 10:48:50 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: ‘This is just the first step, 11-13 decision remains to be overturned,’ says student leader
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand student leader Piyush Kumar said “this is just the first step”, adding that the demand on the “11-13 decision” remains in place.
“Our demand regarding the '11th to 13th' issue remains in place; we are waiting for a decision on it. We will sit down and decide our next course of action for this movement. Our demands have not yet been fully met,” he said, according to ANI news agency.
- 17 Aug 2026, 10:45:44 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Student protesters celebrate after JSSC-CGL demand accepted
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Student protesters in Jharkhand celebrated after the state government announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.
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- 17 Aug 2026, 10:43:32 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Mahto says will reach protest site to break fast
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand student leader Devendra Mahto said he will soon reach the protest site in Ranchi to break his fast, PTI news agency reported.
- 17 Aug 2026, 10:41:48 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Committee chaired by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to drive reforms, says CM Soren
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday said a committee chaired by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will drive reforms.
“To drive these reforms, we have decided to constitute a committee chaired by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal; this committee will engage with various institutions, intellectuals, and experts to bring the reform process to fruition,” Soren said.
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- 17 Aug 2026, 10:36:52 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: ‘Express heartfelt gratitude, won’t move till all demands met,' says student leader Ravindra Paswan
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand student leader Ravindra Paswan on Monday expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” after the cancellation of JSSC-CGL and other recruitment exams.
“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone. I want to thank those who stood by us. We will not stop until we achieve total victory. All our demands have not been met yet. Our demands regarding the cancellation of exams have been fulfilled, but the CBI investigation is not done yet. Until that demand is met, we will not move from here...” ANI news agency cited Paswan as saying.
- 17 Aug 2026, 10:29:57 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: Dipke congratulates students, says ‘fight will inspire many’
Jharkhand protest LIVE: CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Monday congratulated the student protesters in Jharkhand after the state government cancelled the JSSC-CGL examinations.
“Congratulations to all students in Jharkhand and to all those who were leading this fight especially @DevendraNathMa9 bhai. Your fight will inspire many more students across the country!” Dipke said in a post on X.
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- 17 Aug 2026, 10:19:30 PM IST
Jharkhand protest LIVE: ‘We joined through fair process,’ says protesting selectees after JSSC-CGL cancellation
Jharkhand protest LIVE: The candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL examinations staged a protest on Monday against the cancellation of the recruitment exam.
“We joined through a fair process, so why is such a step being taken? We say: conduct an investigation. If any errors are found during the investigation, remove those specific individuals.,” one of the protesters said.