Jignesh Mevani threatens to call for Gujarat Bandh on June 1

NEW DELHI: In a media briefing at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani said his arrest by the Assam Police over a purported tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “intentions and priority” amid other serious issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Two FIRs are filed against me for one tweet amid other serious issues. It shows their intentions and priority,” said Mevani, who was arrested by the Assam Police on April 20. He added that actions have not been taken against the appeal for genocide at Dharma Sansad, drug discovery worth ₹1,75,000 crore at Mundra port and other serious cases.

He further demanded the Centre takes back cases filed against the members of the minority community in Vadgam and during the Una movement. “If these demands are not fulfilled then the Gujarat chapter of INC (Indian National Congress) will go on a Gujarat Bandh on June 1,” he said.

Mevani further claimed that flight tickets to reach his constituency for his arrest were booked well before the FIR was filed. “Assam police reached my constituency overnight covering a distance of 2,500 km after the FIR was filed on April 19. I can’t figure out when did they book flight tickets and covered the distance between Kokrajhar to Guwahati airport then reached Bangalore with a stop-over flight before they landed at Ahmedabad airport and travelled 140 km to my constituency Vadgam to arrest me,” he said. “It is a clear case of pre-planned conspiracy,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He read the Assam high court’s judgement on the FIR filed against him over molesting a policewoman and alleged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has “designed (a) conspiracy” for attacking opposition leaders ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election. He expressed apprehension over “planting something” inside the seized electronic devices including his and his team members’ mobiles and laptops.

He also disagreed with reports of Assam chief minister not being aware of his arrest amid uproar in Gujarat and Assam. Despite having the window to file a criminal defamation case against the female police officer, Mevani said he would not do so out of “generosity”. He also said that it is a “collective conspiracy” by the PMO, Assam and Gujarat police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After being in custody for 10 days, Mevani was rearrested by Assam Police on charges of outraging a policewoman’s modesty. He later received bail on Friday in the case.

The court condemned the assault charge filed against Mevani and held that it was “manufactured” to keep the MLA “in detention for a longer period, abusing the process of the court and law”.