Jind RTI activist thrashed twice within ten days

An RTI activist in Haryana’s Jind was brutally thrashed on Thursday— a second attack on him within 10 days as the accused was on the run.

Sunil Kapoor, 29, who also owns a jewellery store was sitting at his shop when he saw in his CCTV cameras some masked men outside approaching the gate. He immediately ran out of shop towards the opposite direction but was caught by assailants who brutally thrashed him with lathis.

He was rushed to the local civil hospital where doctors asked his family to seek a better facility. He will now undergo knee surgery at a private hospital on Friday morning.

This was the second attack on Kapoor, who had filed a complaint against a DSP-rank police officer for corruption. Kapoor’s father Om Prakash said his son had seen a video of the police officer accepting bribe through an agent from the owner of an education society, and had written for an enquiry against them to the DGP and the IG.

“The DSP through his agent got my two sons booked in a false case of forgery and extortion on March 3. However, the court on March 26 stayed the arrest of my two sons as there was no evidence against them. This irked them and they sent masked assailants to our house the same night, who attacked our family and intimidated us by firing gunshots. Sunil had that time, too, suffered a head injury but managed to save himself by locking the door. Sunil’s mother was also beaten with lathis and suffered injuries,” said Om Prakash.

The police had at that time registered a case against unidentified assailants, besides the owner of the education society, Bhupendra Sharma, and the agent, Virendra Kumar, under Sections 120B, 147, 148, 285, 323 and 427 of the IPC.

Om Prakash said after the attack, Sunil had written to the local police twice to provide security to him and his family fearing the accused might strike again. However, he alleged, the police ignored his requests. “Today, our worst fears came true as they attacked my son again,” he said.

Jind SP Arun Singh did not respond to repeated calls and text messages of HT. Jind city SHO inspector Jagbir Singh said they were in the process of recording the statement of the victim to register a case. On being asked why he was not given any security when attacked earlier, he said, “Giving security to anyone is not under my purview.”