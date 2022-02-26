J&K: 15 heroin packets smuggled from Pakistan recovered on LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: 15 heroin packets smuggled from Pakistan were seized along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday morning, said officials.

“Army and police in a joint operation recovered 15 packets of heroin near Balakote area of Mendhàr in Poonch district this morning,” sub divisional police officer of Mendhar, Shehzeen Bhat said.

He said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been taken up.

On Friday, director general of police (DGP), Dilbag Singh said that baffled by peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir for the past over 2 years, Pakistan has become more desperate and has been trying every possible method to fund and fuel terrorism in the union territory.

“Pakistan is trying to keep militancy alive in one form or the other and therefore uses drones and tunnels to push arms, ammunition, drugs and militants”, Singh said.

On Thursday, a major terror plot by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was averted by Special Operations Group (SOG) and Jammu police after they recovered a consignment of arms, ammunition and IEDs dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Arnia area of RS Pura sector in Jammu district.

The consignment was dropped around 12.45 am on Thursday.

“On the basis of input regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pak-based terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front at the behest of Pak agency ISI in Arnia area, a special search operation was launched,” said additional director general of police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh.

The consignment was recovered by the search party from Treva village of Arnia.

The arms, ammunition and explosives recovered during the search operation included 3 detonators, 3 remote controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 3 bottles of explosives, a bundle of cordex wire, 2 timer IEDs, 1 pistol, 2 magazines, 6 grenades and 70 rounds of ammunition.

Pak-based terror outfit LeT and its offshoot TRF were behind the attempt to drop the consignment for ‘conduits’ on this side of the border.

On Thursday morning, the Border Security Force (BSF) said it fired upon a Pakistani drone in Arnia area of RS Pura sector along the 198 km long international border during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.