J&K: 9 employees of housing dept terminated on corruption charges

The Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant general’s (LG) administration on Friday ordered premature retirement of nine employees of the housing and urban development department under Article 226(2) of the J&K Civil Services Regulations on charges of corruption, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The charges against the officers, which were confirmed by the departmental committees and upheld by the designated review committee under Article 226(2), include misappropriation of funds, falsification of records and raising fake bills, allowing illegal constructions, committing financial irregularities and making Illegal appointments during their tenure in various urban local bodies, said a top official.

Most of the officials have faced probes by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and were also suspended.

Article 226(2) of the J&K Civil Services Regulations, 1956 allows the government employees to be retired in “public Interest” upon completing 22 years of qualifying service or attaining 48 years of age.

The Article is essentially meant to help in removal of deadwood from the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The employees are retired with a three-month notice or three months of pay. However, they retain pensionary benefits,” the official said.

The nine employees of Housing and Urban Development Department who face premature retirement include Mehraj-ud-din Buja, in charge senior building officer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, who as the head assistant, revenue section, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, was arrested by Vigilance Organisation Kashmir in a trap case, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Malik, who during his posting as in charge of EO Municipal Council Anantnag was involved in misappropriation, irregularities in financial transactions, illegal constructions, gross negligence and misconduct, Shabir Ahmad Wani, Assistant Sanitation Officer, MC Shopian, who during his posting as in-charge CEO Municipal Council Anantnag was involved in misappropriation, illegal constructions, Irregularities in financial transactions, gross negligence, and misconduct, Zakir Ali, sanitary supervisor, MC Doda, Abdul Latief, head assistant, MC Banihal and Sukesh Kumar, senior assistant, MC Doda, who were Involved in financial mismanagement by the withdrawal of fictitious bills against the non-existing Safaiwallas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other three employees of the housing and urban development department ousted for alleged corruption are Gowhar All Tugoo, incharge secretary, directorate of urban local bodies, Kashmir, who was involved in cases regarding illegal appointments and financial Irregularities made during his tenure at MC, Sopore, Shagufta Fazil, secretary, Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, who was found involved in embezzlement and unauthorised withdrawal of TA and 7th Pay Commission arrears and Thakur Dass, electrician, Municipal Committee Reasi, who was involved in a case of embezzlement of funds and financial mismanagement.