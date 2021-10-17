J&K admin sacks grandson of Geelani from services over ‘terror links’

Grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Anees ul Islam, was on Saturday dismissed from service in the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in the Union Territory, according to officials.

Anees was employed as a research officer at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). He is the son of Altaf Ahmad Shah, a Hurriyat leader currently lodged in Tihar jail. The J&K administration on Saturday issued an order after a high-level meeting, people aware of the matter said. The termination order was issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha under Article 311. Geelani died in September this year.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” the order said.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar,” the order added.

“Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar from service, with immediate effect.”

A teacher from Doda, Farooq Ahmed Butt, was also sacked. With this, the total number of employees dismissed in the last six months has gone up to 27.

