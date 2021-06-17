Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir cop killed by suspected terrorists
india news

Jammu and Kashmir cop killed by suspected terrorists

Local reports suggested that Javaid Ahmad, who was serving as a guard to a judicial officer, was returning after duty when the attack took place near his residence.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Police said the officer sustained injuries to his neck and was rushed to the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura, where he was declared dead.. (ANI Photo)

Suspected terrorists shot dead a policeman in Saidapora area of Srinagar on Thursday, an official familiar with the matter said.

Local reports suggested that Javaid Ahmad, who was serving as a guard to a judicial officer, was returning after duty when the attack took place near his residence.

Police said the officer sustained injuries to his neck and was rushed to the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura, where he was declared dead. “They fired at the policeman. He was taken to SKIMS but succumbed to injuries,” said the official, who was handling the police control room in Srinagar.

Following the incident, security personnel were rushed to the area to trace the culprits.

On Saturday, two policemen and as many civilians were killed, and at least three others were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire, targeting a police team on Covid-19 duty in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir cops lashkar e taiba
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP