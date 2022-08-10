J&K DGP issues directions for making ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ programme a success

In light of the directions issued by the Government of India's Ministry of Culture for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Jammu & Kashmir's Director General of Police Shri Dilbag Singh has issued a special order to all the Units and wing heads of J&K Police for celebrating Independence Week from Thursday to August 17.

The key task areas and action plan under this order include special ‘Tiranga Marches’ to be conducted; distribution of pamphlets and other materials by Police; and to tie up with Culture Departments for Nukkad Nataks on the theme ‘Aan Baan Shaan of Tiranga’.

Further, the police stations have been directed to "exhibit banners, posters, hoist the flag; whereas all police personnel will hoist the flag at home. Special Tiranga distribution drive in police colonies will also take place. Check Points have also been instructed to display the Tiranga.

District SSPs, Range DIGs and Zone IGPs have been directed to organise media briefings about plan of actions in their jurisdictions, and ensure display of flags in police hospitals, waiting areas, websites, and wall painting among other things.

Police websites have also been told to carry banners linked to Amrit Mahotsav website-Har Ghar Tiranga corner and media briefings about "Har Ghar Tiranga Programme by unit heads.

The order further directs Police offices to liaise with Local Public Information Bureau offices and media for good coverage of programme.

Various schools, and Police Public Schools in particular, will conduct story telling and other competitions under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” banner to generate feeling of patriotism among students.

Meanwhile, a series of 75 events in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is also being organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police across the union territory.

