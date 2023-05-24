‘J&K in new era, after decades of terror’: LG attacks Pakistan

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir suffered for 30 years due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism but is now on the path of development due to the Centre’s schemes and initiatives, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday on the second day of the G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar.

G20 delegates enjoying a Shikara ride in Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

Delegates and officials from G20 members, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU) are attending the three-day meeting, which began on Tuesday at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of Dal Lake.

“For almost 30 years, this land of peaceful co-existence of almost all religious sects had to suffer dueo to state-sponsored terrorism by our neighbouring country. However, PM Narendra Modi, through developmental schemes, isolated the terror ecosystem, which thrived with support from across the border. J&K is now witnessing a new era that has opened limitless possibilities for growth and peace,” Sinha said.

India organised G20-related events in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh to showcase normalcy and development in these areas and to negate territorial claims by other countries. Pakistan has objected to the holding of such meetings in Kashmir, one of the reasons behind China’s decision to boycott the event in Srinagar. China also stayed away from a G20 event in Arunachal Pradesh. India has maintained that it is “natural” to arrange such events in areas that are an “integral and inalienable” part of the country.

Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy also brushed aside Pakistan’s objections to the meeting being held in J&K.

“Who is Pakistan to talk about issues on our land? What right do they have? Since Independence, Jammu and Kashmir has been with India. It is our own land. “The people of J&K are our responsibility, and we will do everything for them,” he said.

The meeting is one of the biggest international events held in Jammu & Kashmir since the nullification of Article 370 in August 2019 and one that served as a reiteration on the global stage of the region being an integral part of the country.

Sinha added that the government’s initiatives have helped bring about change on the ground in J&K. “Today’s J&K is not the land of hartals, separatism or stone pelting but it has become a land of peace and prosperity. Now our youngsters are focusing on their careers,” he said.

Sinha said that the tourism sector was blooming in the region, which was due to the work done by the administration at the ground level.

“A record 18 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir (last year).. We have identified 300 new destinations to promote green tourism, small and medium enterprises, youth and women entrepreneurs, and involve local communities to support tourism,” he said.

The 63-year-old said the government was committed to ensuring infrastructural growth in the region. “Grassroots democracy has been strengthened, new industries are coming up, rapid agricultural growth is making our villages prosperous, infrastructure development is progressing rapidly, and our emphasis on technology is transforming J&K into a digital society,” he added.

