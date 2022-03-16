Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Nowgam area
india news

J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Nowgam area

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there
Security personnel stand guard in South Kashmir. (Representational image)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 09:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Three unidentified terrorists were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nowgam area of Srinagar. “…Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation underway,” the police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official was quoted as telling news agency PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.

More details are awaited. 

A day ago, one terrorist associated with proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and him in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

(With agency inputs)

