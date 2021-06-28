Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K Police arrest top Lashkar commander involved in Lawaypora attack on CRPF
india news

J&K Police arrest top Lashkar commander involved in Lawaypora attack on CRPF

Earlier on March 26, police had arrested local residents Muzaffar Ahmad Mir and his timber business partner Javeed, alleging they had helped Abrar carry out the Lawaypora attack.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Abrar is said to be active in Central Kashmir since 2018 and is the main accused in Lawaypora attack on CRPF personnel earlier this year. (Sourced Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Police said top Lashkar commander Abrar Nadeem Bhat, involved in a number of killings, was arrested from Srinagar on Monday. Bhat alias Khalid was active in the Central Kashmir region since 2018.

Kashmir police chief (IGP) Vijay Kumar said, “It is a big success for us.” He, however, didn’t reveal further details of the arrest.

Vijay Kumar had recently said that security forces will soon neutralise Abrar, who was suspected to be involved in the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Lawaypora on March 25.

Three CRPF jawans were killed in that attack carried out on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway and their rifle was also snatched. The rifle was later recovered from the possession of a terrorist earlier this month after three militants were killed during an encounter in Sopore.

On March 26, police had also arrested local resident Muzaffar Ahmad Mir and his timber business partner Javeed, alleging they had helped Abrar Nadeem Bhat carry out the Lawaypora attack as overground workers.

IG Vijay Kumar then said that Javeed had confessed to his role in the attack after he was arrested with his vehicle, in which few empty cartridges were found.

“We have arrested both OGW’S and an operation was launched at two places to arrest Nadeem Abrar Bhat and two foreign terrorists who were involved in the attack. They will be neutralised soon.” IG Kumar said on March 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk wishes him happy birthday with throwback pic

Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari’s gold rush

Man shares hilarious typo made by professor in e-mail. Post goes viral

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP