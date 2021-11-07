J&K police constable shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

A policeman, identified Tausif Ahmad, was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of the city on Sunday, officials said. He has been identified as Constable Tausif Ahmad. "At about 8pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said the cop was critically injured and was shifted to the SMHS hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead.

The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

“Unequivocally condemn the cowardly & dastardly attack on 29-year-old policeman in Batmaloo, Srinagar in which he lost his life. No words of condemnation would be enough! May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief,” the National Conference party tweeted.

The attack comes at a time when civilians in the Valley are increasingly becoming the target of the terrorists. In several attacks that took place in October, people from other states have been killed in what seems to be a change of tactic of the terrorists holed up in the Valley.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the security situation in Srinagar has changed with the presence of the security forces in the city being strengthened, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said his government demolished bunkers in Srinagar and built community/marriage halls. "It's disappointing to see the security situation in the city has now regressed so far that new bunkers are being constructed & the marriage halls are being used as barracks for security forces," he wrote on Twitter.