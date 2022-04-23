J&K police dismiss rumours of attack on CRPF bunker in Pulwama as ‘fake news’

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday refuted the news of an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in the Tengpona area of Pulwama saying that it is fake and baseless.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A fake news is being circulated on social media platforms about an attack on CRPF bunker in Tengpona area of Pulwama which is totally fake and baseless. It has been verified on the ground that no such incident has taken place," the police press release read.

The police requested all to avoid such rumours and warned the mongers of strict action according to the law.

"General Public is requested not to pay heed to the rumours. Rumour mongers shall be dealt with strictly as per law," the release further read.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were neutralised by security forces during an encounter that took place in the wee hours on Friday in Jammu's Sunjwan area.

Two AK-47 rifles, arms and ammunition, satellite phones and some documents were recovered from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the terrorists killed were planning a suicide attack in any area with heavily deployed security.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu's Samba is scheduled on Sunday (April 24), on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, to address the panchayats of the country from Palli, Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday said that the killed terrorists could be a part of a "big conspiracy" to sabotage PM Modi's visit to the union territory.

He also stated, "The sudden launch of terrorists in the area and their immediate action for the task assigned makes it appear like a fresh infiltration, as no terrorism background was found."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON