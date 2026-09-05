“You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! The terrorist neutralised, during Op Ashdar, has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar e Taiba,” the police said in a post on X.
On Friday, the army, along with the police and the CRPF, launched a joint operation in Ashdar based on information about the movement of terrorists in the forest of Budgam. During the search and cordon operation, contact was established with the terrorists, during which one terrorist was killed.
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Srinagar-based 15 Corps named the operation as Operation Ashdar. The encounter took place after a lull of several months in the Valley. On July 8 this year, security forces had killed a terrorist in a joint operation launched by the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, police and the CRPF in Chanapora, Shopian.
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Srinagar-based 15 Corps named the operation as Operation Ashdar. The encounter took place after a lull of several months in the Valley. On July 8 this year, security forces had killed a terrorist in a joint operation launched by the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, police and the CRPF in Chanapora, Shopian.
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Home/India News/J&K Police identify terrorist killed in Budgam encounter as Pakistan resident, LeT member
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