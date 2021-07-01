J&K Police identify militants killed in Kulgam as locals

Police have identified the militants killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday as locals of the area.

Police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a joint operation in Chimmer village after receiving specific input about militant presence in the area.

Police said they tracked three militants to a house and asked them to surrender; however, the militants fired at the forces and injured two Army soldiers. In the crossfire, all three militants were killed.

The militants were identified as Waseem Ahmad Bangroo of Redwani Kulgam, Shahnawaz of Kilbal Shopian and Zakir Bashir of Chimmer Kulgam.

“All the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit (self-claimed The Resistance Front),” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, adding that Zakir Bashir had recently joined the proscribed outfit. “They were part of a group involved in various terror crimes.”

Five militants were killed in two operations in last three days including Lashkar commander Abrar Nadeem Bhat, who was arrested on the city outskirts on Monday and killed a day later in an encounter in which one Pakistani militant was also killed.