J&K recruitment scam: CBI raids 33 places across India over ‘irregularities’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at 33 locations across multiple states in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of sub-inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir, officials familiar with the development said.

Premises linked to former chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Khalid Jahangir, board’s controller of examinations Ashok Kumar, police officials from the Union territory, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-ranked officer, and officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The searches were conducted in Jammu, Srinagar; Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh; Karnal, Mahendergarh, Rewari in Haryana; Gandhinagar in Gujarat; Delhi; and Bengaluru in Karnataka, officials said.

In July, amid public outcry, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha cancelled the sub-inspector recruitment drive and recommended a CBI probe into the matter. This was followed by an enquiry report by a three-member panel.

“JKP sub-inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon,” Sinha had tweeted at the time. “It’s a first big step towards securing the future of our youth & govt will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment.”

On August 5, CBI said that “a case has been registered on request of the Union territory’s administration against 33 accused over allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of sub-inspectors in the J&K Police on March 27, conducted by JKSSB”.

After the exam results were declared on June 4, allegations of malpractices in the examination surfaced, prompting the J&K administration to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges. The federal agency has also named a Bengaluru-based private firm that conducted the exam and the owner of a coaching centre as accused in the case.

Tuesday’s searches are not the first since the probe was ordered. Last month, around 25 locations were searched in Jammu in connection with the case.

Officials familiar with the development, speaking on condition of anonymity, said during the raids at the home and office of one of the 33 accused in Ghaziabad, CBI seized documents, mobile phones and laptops reportedly having some incriminating evidence regarding the case.

A CBI team reached the premised near Modi Nagar locality on Tuesday early morning without informing the local police and carried out search for nearly eight hours, said an officer from a police station in Ghaziabad.