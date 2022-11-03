Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nepalese national among 2 migrant labourers attacked by terrorists in Anantnag

Updated on Nov 03, 2022 08:33 PM IST

Jammu & Kashmir: The two men – one from Bihar and the other person from Nepal – were working at a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district.

The two men were rushed to a local hospital. (ANI Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers in Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

The two men – one of whom came from Bihar and the other person from Nepal – were working at a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district.

The Kashmir Zone Police said both of them were shifted to a hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers (one from Bihar and second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to the hospital," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details awaited.

HT News Desk

migrant labourers jammu and kashmir terror attack
