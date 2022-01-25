Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: Terrorists launch grenade attack in Srinagar, 4 injured
india news

J&K: Terrorists launch grenade attack in Srinagar, 4 injured

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a team of security personnel at Hari Singh High Street at around 3:30pm, they said, adding the grenade exploded by the roadside.
Security personnel cordoned off the area after militants hurled grenades on the eve of Republic Day at Harisingh high street in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Imran Nissar / ANI)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 06:07 PM IST
PTI |

A day ahead of Republic Day celebrations, militants on Tuesday hurled a grenade towards security personnel in the busy Hari Singh High Street area of the city, resulting in injuries to four persons including a police officer and two women, officials said. 

Four persons were injured in the blast. They have been identified as police inspector Tanveer Hussain who is posted with ACB, Mohammad Shafi, his wife Tanveera, and another woman Asmat.

Four persons were injured in the blast. They have been identified as police inspector Tanveer Hussain who is posted with ACB, Mohammad Shafi, his wife Tanveera, and another woman Asmat.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, the officials said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched searches to man the ultras.

Security has been beefed up in the city and elsewhere in the valley to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations. 

grenade jammu and kashmir terrorist grenade attack by terrorist srinagar
