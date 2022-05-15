Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K: Terrorists target forces, civilian killed in crossfire during gunbattle
india news

J&K: Terrorists target forces, civilian killed in crossfire during gunbattle

The terrorists had fired on a joint patrol party of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police's SOG near the bridge connecting Pulwama and Turkwangam in Shopian.
Security personnel cordoned off the area after a civilian was killed in crossfire during encounter with terrorists in Pulwama(AP)
Published on May 15, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A civilian was killed in the crossfire between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists had fired on a joint patrol party of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police's SOG near the bridge connecting Pulwama and Turkwangam in Shopian. During the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists, a civilian named Shoaib Ganie was injured, police officials said.He was taken to the district hospital in Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The terrorists managed to slip into nearby orchards, the officials said.

The search operation is underway. A case has been registered and investigation been taken up.

Topics
jammu and kashmir terrorist
