J&K: Two Army personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in Rajouri

Two Army personnel were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, PTI reported, citing officials.

One officer was injured and has been shifted to a hospital. (PTI)

According to the police, the encounter broke out between the terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal, following a cordon-and-search operation.

In the gunbattle, one officer and a soldier lost their lives, officials said. One officer was injured and has been shifted to a hospital, they added, according to PTI.

Last week on Friday, security forces killed five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in one of the fiercest gunbattles this year in the Union Territory.

According to officials, several of them were involved in attacks on Pandits and migrant labourers earlier this year.

All five slain men – identified as Sameer Ahmad Sheikh, Danish Hameed Thokar, Ubaid Padder and Hanzla Shah from Shopian, and Yasir Bhat from Kulgam – are local residents, the officials cited above said.

The Kulgam operation comes weeks after five LeT men were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara on October 26. In September, security forces battled terrorists for over a week in the forests of Garol in Anantnag. In the operation, two officers, a soldier and a deputy superintendent of police were killed. The encounter ended on September 19 after two terrorists, including LeT commander Uzair Khan, were gunned down.

According to police, more than 40 terrorists were so far killed in the Valley this year.

