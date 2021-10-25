‘J&K was better governed before nullification of Article 370’: Azad

Former chief minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was better governed before it was stripped of its semi-autonomous status and downgraded to a Union Territory following the nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370 in August 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comments came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to J&K, on Tuesday called Article 370 “discriminatory” and said that a new era of development was ushered in with its nullification.

“We were told the scenario in J&K will change after the abrogation of Article 370. Growth, hospitals, unemployment will be taken care of. But that has not happened at all. As a matter of fact, we were far better when it was being ruled by various CMs (chief ministers before August 2019),” Azad told news agency ANI. “...We are a great loser after the state has been divided into two (Union Territories). We have been a great loser ever since the Assembly has been dissolved.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti criticised the Centre for opting for “cosmetic” steps which do not address the “actual problem”. In a tweet, she said Shah’s visit should have been preceded by following up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances after his meeting with J&K leaders in June.

At that meeting, Modi and Shah stressed the importance of conducting elections in J&K. They reiterated their commitment to restoring the region’s statehood, and urged J&K leaders to participate in the ongoing delimitation exercise for redrawing poll constituencies.