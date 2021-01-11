J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry

The number of terrorist incidents in 2020, up to November 15, decreased by 63.93 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Ministry informed that there was also a decrease in fatalities of Special Forces Personnel by 29.11 per cent and a decrease in casualties of civilians by 14.28 per cent in 2020 (up to November 15, 2020) as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

The home ministry while giving a brief about annual achievements also said that Adaptation of Central Laws and State Laws in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh is one of the key achievements of the Central government.

"Orders were notified for adaptation of 48 Central Laws and 167 State Laws in respect of UT of J&K. Orders relating to adaptation of 44 Central Laws and 148 State Laws in UT of Ladakh were also notified," MHA said.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2020 was notified on 31.03.2020. It removes difficulties with regard to section 75 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 for administering oath to new judges appointed to the common High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal was established at Jammu on 08.06.2020," MHA has said.

The MHA also said that one-time financial assistance of ₹5.5 lakh per family provided to 36,384 displaced families from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb under the Prime Minister Development Package.

One-time financial assistance at the rate of ₹5.5 Lakh per family for the 5,764 families of West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) in Jammu and Kashmir is also being provided at par with displaced persons of PoJK and Chhamb, it said.

In 2019, the Central government revoked Article 370 which gave special provisions to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.