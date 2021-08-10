J&K youth travelling to Pakistan on visas, coming back as terrorists: DGP

Expressing concerns over local youth going to Pakistan on student or tourist visits and ending up becoming terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh spoke about the need to tighten security clearance measures. He said, “I think guns are given preference over pens in Pakistan and therefore, there is a need to strengthen our measures to give security clearance for Pakistani visas."

“If youths go for study (in Pakistan) and join terrorism there, then we definitely need to tighten the process of security clearance for study and other visas for travel to Pakistan.

"Many young men went to Pakistan on valid documents pertaining to student or tourist visas in 2017-18. We have come across 57 such cases where these youth got involved in terror activities and 17 of them were killed in encounters after infiltrating through the border," the top police officer said.

There are still 13 more such young men who have been identified and are active terrorists, he said, adding 17 more are still in Pakistan and “we are watching their activities".

"There was a talk about why strictness was imposed on travel to Pakistan…This is the main reason for it. What type of atmosphere they come across in Pakistan and they become terrorists. It is evident we need to take strict measures and strengthen the security clearance system before giving student visas," he said.

He further said that following a phase of 'zero infiltration' in the wake of a renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February, fresh attempts are being made to push terrorists from across the border where 250 to 300 militants are trained and waiting on the launch pads. Shelling and firing had also stopped completely.

"The training camps and launch pads being run by Pakistan's ISI and other agencies are full to their capacity. We generally assume the number of terrorists at such camps remains between 250 and 300 who are trained and ready for launching into Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said whil talking to reporters in the border district of Rajouri.

"The infiltration (of terrorists) from different launch pads has started again recently. We had three encounters in Rajouri-Poonch, including Dadal in Nowshera, Sunderbani and the recent Pangai (Thanamandi) and one in Bandipora. All these were fresh groups of infiltrators and we have information that the activity across the border is still on and there is a possibility of more such attempts (in future),” the police chief said.

There has been a spurt in militant attacks in Kashmir over the past few days. A grenade was hurled earlier in the day at security forces in Srinagar. On Monday, a BJP leader and his wife were shot dead in Kulgam.

He said the security forces are fully alert and as “impure actions (of Pakistan) is continuing, our border grid is working satisfactorily” which led to the foiling of four infiltration attempts since July.

The DGP said four terrorists who had infiltrated from Machil-Gurez sector of north Kashmir were eliminated in Bandipora on July 23-24.

"They were launched from the Kail sector of Pakistan and as per our information, there were 14 more people when they were launched into this side,” Singh said.

He said three to four groups crossed from Pakistan into Rajouri-Poonch sector and a joint search operation is on to track down the terrorists who managed to flee the three encounters in July and August.

"As per our assessment, three to four groups crossed into this side and some of them were neutralised in the first two contacts (in Nowshera and Sunderbani in July). Two more terrorists were eliminated in the latest encounter (in Thanamandi) on Friday last, while the search is on for two others who are believed part of the group," he said.

He said there is a possibility of one more group which has managed to sneak into this side (Rajouri) and is believed to have either crossed into Shopian district of south Kashmir or still holed up in the region. The operation to track them down is on.

The DGP said a family from Shopian claimed that one of the two terrorists killed in Thanamandi was their son Rameez Ahmad who had gone to Pakistan some time back.

"We have taken the DNA sample and the things will get cleared once the report is received," he said. Singh said the infiltrating group comprised both local and Pakistani terrorists.

"In the Bandipora encounter, two locals and Pakistani militants were killed," the police chief said.

(With agency inputs)