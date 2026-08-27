Ranchi, A 41-year-old man from Jharkhand is stranded in flood-hit Nepal, with his family seeking the Centre's intervention to trace and rescue him, an official said on Thursday.

J'khand man stranded in flood-hit Nepal, family seeks Centre's help

Ramprasad Ghosh, a resident of Hyder Ali Road in Ranchi, had gone to Kathmandu two months ago to work on a hydropower project.

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"We had our last conversation with him through a social media call on Tuesday. When we saw the news of the flash floods, we tried to contact him through various sources since Wednesday morning, but he is still untraceable," his 75-year-old father, Ranjit Kumar Ghosh, said.

Deep Dive What happened to Ramprasad Ghosh during the floods in Nepal? Ramprasad Ghosh, a 41-year-old man from Jharkhand, is stranded in flood-hit Nepal after losing contact with his family amidst the devastation caused by the floods. Why are so many people reported missing in the recent Nepal floods? The recent flash floods in Nepal have led to widespread destruction, resulting in approximately 826 people missing, including many tourists and workers caught in the disaster. How are families of missing individuals from India being assisted after the floods in Nepal? Families of missing individuals are being assisted through dedicated control rooms and indian embassy support, along with helpline numbers provided by local and state governments to help trace and rescue those affected.

He said the family was spending sleepless nights waiting to know about Ramprasad's well-being.

The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 177, with authorities racing against time to find thousands of missing people, including 300 Indian tourists, in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.

Ramprasad has been working on the hydropower project for the past six months, his sister-in-law Ditya Ghosh said.

"He had come home on leave two months ago and returned after spending 10 days," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramprasad, who is unmarried, works as an administrator at the plant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramprasad, who is unmarried, works as an administrator at the plant. {{/usCountry}}

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"He is among around 200 workers from different parts of the country working on the project," Ditya told PTI.

She said the family had urged both the state and central governments to trace Ramprasad and ensure his safe rescue from flood-hit Nepal.

"The locations being shown in television news are the same places where he was working," Ditya said.

Shikha Lakra, team leader at the state migrant control room, said they had written to the Indian Embassy and shared details of the stranded man.

"We hope to find him soon," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.