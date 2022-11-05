Jharkhand ruling camp holds statewide stir against Centre’s ‘misuse’ of agencies

The ruling combine of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday hit the streets in the district headquarters across Jharkhand, protesting the alleged misuse of central agencies in the non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

The development came following the summon by the directorate of enforcement (ED) to chief minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with the alleged illegal mining scam the federal agency has been probing for past few months.

Though the protest on Saturday was mainly led by Hemant Soren’s party, the JMM, both the Congress and the RJD workers extended support in the marches and sit-in protests across 24 district headquarters in the state. Most of the ministers and ruling party legislators led the protest in their respective constituencies.

On Thursday, the day the chief minister was expected to appear before ED, which he skipped seeking three weeks time, JMM workers from across the state had turned up outside the CM’s residence in Ranchi, expressing solidarity with their leader.

“The Thursday protest was not planned. It was done by the workers for the respect for our working president. However, today’s protest is by the UPA alliance against the feudal mindset of the BJP and the misuse of the central agencies. This is not going to be a one-way affair. This is going to continue till 2024 until we throw them out of power,” said Supriyo Bhattacharya, JMM general secretary, leading the protest near Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Congress president, Rakesh Thakur joined the protest in Palamu district. Thakur said the country was going through a ‘difficult phase’.

“Our country and democracy is going through a difficult phase. The way Hemant Soren government is performing and the support our leader Rahul Gandhi is getting in his Bharat Joda Yatra, it has rattled the BJP. And that is why they are misusing central agencies in frustration,” said Thakur.

The state opposition BJP, meanwhile, is planning a week-long protest across the state from November 7 against the alleged “corruption and failure” of the state government.