JNU's warning to students day after clashes: ‘Refrain from incidents that…'

A day after clashes broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi between students, the university on Monday said “it has a zero tolerance policy towards any form of violence.” It also warned the students to “refrain from any such incident that disturbs the peace and harmony on (the) campus.” “If anyone is found indulging in such actions, they will be liable for disciplinaryaction as per the university rules," it underlined.

The Vice Chancellor on Monday visited the hostel - at the center of the violence - and met students amid controversy over the incident. “Security has been asked to be vigilant in preventing any such indents and submit a report immediately to the administration," a statement by the JNU registrar said.

Two student groups - a left-wing student union and RSS-linked ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) - on Sunday accused each other of triggering violence at the campus and shared videos and photos on social media to back their claims.

JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union) president Aishe Ghosh alleged that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) created a ruckus, and assaulted members of the Kaveri Hostel mess over cooking of chicken. Countering the claims, the ABVP said that a prayer ceremony organised on the occasion of Ram Navami was disrupted by Left-wing student unions by shouting of slogans.

At least six students were injured in the aftermath that has also sparked strong reactions nationwide.

The Delhi Police earlier in the day said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members. "We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA in early morning of April 11, 2022 against unknown ABVP students. Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323/341/509/506/34 of Indian Penal Code. Further Investigation is on to collect factual, scientific evidence and identify the culprits."