JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan detained by Delhi Police

india

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:50 IST

JNU students tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday protesting the violence on the university campus earlier this week, but were stopped and later detained by the Delhi Police.

Most of the students were detained in a bus and some of them were beaten as well. In an attempt to stop the students, the police also resorted to baton charge to control the mob who tried to block traffic at Janpath. With the help of loud speakers, the police appealed to the crowd to maintain peace.

#WATCH Delhi Police remove women protesters while they were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. Students are demanding removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice Chancellor following Jan 5 violence in the campus. pic.twitter.com/HzT2AjkZF5 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Just before the students tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, a delegation of JNU Students’ Union and JNU Teachers’ Association met Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials and demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post.

The Delhi Police appealed to students to maintain peace and call off their protest.