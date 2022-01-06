Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Jodhpur: Bishnoi community builds memorial for poached blackbucks
jaipur news

Jodhpur: Bishnoi community builds memorial for poached blackbucks

Salman Khan was acquitted in three cases related to the poaching and convicted in one. His acquittal was challenged by the state government in the Supreme Court and Khan has challenged his conviction in the Jodhpur sessions court.
Now, young people from the Bishnoi community have decided to make a memorial for the blackbucks.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 12:23 AM IST
BySachin Saini

The Bishnoi community in Jodhpur has started making a memorial for the blackbucks poached by Bollywood actor Salman Khan 24 years ago in Kankani village, about 20km from Jodhpur town in western Rajasthan, said one of the persons working on the memorial.

Khan was acquitted in three cases related to the poaching and convicted in one. His acquittal was challenged by the state government in the Supreme Court and Khan has challenged his conviction in the Jodhpur sessions court. In 1998, Khan poached two blackbucks in the Bishnoi-dominated Kankani village. The community is known for protecting flora and fauna.

Now, young people from the community have decided to make a memorial for the blackbucks. They plan to plant hundreds of trees and set up a blackbuck rescue centre as part of the memorial.

Prem Saran, one of the young men behind the plan, said, “We want send a message to people to protect flora and fauna like our community does so that a repeat of the 1998 incident does not happen. The site where the memorial is being made is the same as where the blackbucks were buried. These animals are like our family and we can sacrifice our lives to protect them.”

RELATED STORIES

According to him work on the memorial, across 8-10 bighas of land around the memorial has started. “Now, 800-1000 plants will be planted, followed by installing the statue of a blackbuck to send a message to save animals,” Saran added.

The funds are being raised by the young people and they have so far managed to collect 1.5 lakh, he said.

Khan, along with other actors was booked in four cases after his involvement in poaching blackbucks during a film shoot near Kankani village.

Khan’s advocate, Hastimal Saraswat, said that of the four cases against him, he has been acquitted in two related to poaching ( the state has challenged these before the Supreme Court). Khan has been acquitted in the third case booked under the arms act, which the state has appealed in the district sessions court. In the fourth case related to poaching, he was convicted for five years in 2018, which he has challenged in the district sessions court.

Wildlife expert Sharad Purohit said it’s a good initiative and will send a good message among the people. “The memorial will send a message to present and coming generation to protect flora and fauna,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP