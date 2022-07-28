Jodhpur: Heavy rain wreaks havoc; parts of city submerged, schools shut

Jodhpur has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past three days with several parts of the city submerged due to it. The district administration has closed private and government schools till July 28.

Parked vehicles were reportedly swept away with the water as the city came to a standstill amid the heavy rain.

Over half a dozen people died in rain related incidents so far.

On Tuesday, a woman, Ramzana, resident of Janta colony died when her house collapsed while three others were injured.

On the same day, five of four children drowned while bathing in a pit filled with rain water.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the state will provide compensation to those affected.

Also Read:Watch | Cars washed away in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur as heavy rains trigger floods

“There has been damage due to excessive rainfall in many places including Jodhpur for which the state government will provide compensation. In case of loss of life, the families associated with Chiranjeevi Yojana will be given an assistance amount of ₹5 lakh per family.”

Gehlot said apart from this, if the provisions of the disaster are implemented, a sum of ₹4 lakh will be provided in case of loss of life from the State Disaster Relief Fund. The survey work of damage to housing and livestock will also start as soon as the rains stop.

The chief minister said instructions have been given to the district administrative officers to provide all possible and speedy relief to the areas affected by excessive rain in the state. Giving top priority to relief operations, it has been directed to increase disaster management activities more rapidly.

He said in view of the heavy rains, the district collector, Jodhpur declared a holiday on 26, 27 and 28 July in all government and private schools.

Over 40 families were shifted to safe locations near Madarsas and schools as their houses were in dilapidated condition.

In the Soorsagar area, pumps were installed to clear water clogging, a district administration official said.

Some trains were also suspended as the Rai Ka Bagh railway station submerged in water. The railway tracks at the main station were flooded too.

Jodhpur’s district administration is on high alert and conducting relief and rescue operations.

District collector Himanshu Gupta, police commissioner Ravi Dutt Gaur along with administrative officials visited the waterlogged areas of the city.

A senior official said food packets were arranged through Indira Rasoi for people residing in the waterlogged areas.

In view of excessive rainfall, one control room each at the district collectorate and municipal level at the divisional headquarters is operational 24 hours. Other essential facilities were also provided to those living in houses deemed unsafe by shifting them to safer places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON