Rajasthan's Chambal river flowing above danger level; IMD issues orange alert

Rajasthan's Chambal river in the Dholpur district is flowing above the danger level mark due to the incessant rainfall during the past few days in the state. Amid this, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Rajasthan - indicating heavy rainfall during the next three to four days.

According to the weather department, the monsoon is likely to remain active in several parts of the state over the weekend due to the activity of two new western disturbances.

Heavy rainfall was predicted on Friday in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts over the next 24 hours. Along with this, heavy rainfall has also been predicted in Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Kota divisions, as per the weather department.

In Dausa, the highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded by 8.30 am on Friday, while Shahabad in Baran, Rajgarh in Churu, and Mandawar in Alwar received 5 cm of rainfall, reported PTI. Paota in Jaipur received 4 cm of rain.

On Friday alone, Nainwa of Bundi recorded 51.5 mm rainfall, 43.5 mm was recorded in Kota's Ramganj Mandi, Baran's Anta recorded 42.5 mm while Kota received 35.8 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, in other places, the rainfall was below 35 mm.

Earlier on Thursday, a yellow alert was issued for several districts in Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall was forecast over places in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dholpur, and Jhalawar for the next 48 hours.

