Heavy rain expected over northwest India in next 4 days: IMD

With the shifting of the monsoon trough northwards, widespread and heavy rain is expected over northwest India and the Himalayan foothills during the next 4 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over West Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood areas in lower tropospheric levels.

The monsoon trough is near its normal position and very likely to continue to shift further northwards during the next 2-3 days.

An east-west shear zone is running across north Peninsular India.

An off-shore trough is running from south Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast.

Under the influence of above systems, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh during July 20 to 24.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh on July 20; Punjab, Uttar Pradesh on July 20 and 21 and over Uttarakhand during July 21 to 24.

Isolated to scattered extremely heavy rain is also likely over Uttarakhand on July 20. Fairly widespread, moderate rainfall with heavy rain is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rain is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 20; over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on July 20 and 21. Widespread light/moderate rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe on July 20 and 21; West Madhya Pradesh during July 20 to 23; East Madhya Pradesh on July 20 to 23; Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh during July 21 to 24. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over over East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during the next 5 days.