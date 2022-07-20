Monsoon trough heads closer to Delhi, brace for rains today and tomorrow

With the monsoon trough advancing towards north-west India, parts of Delhi – largely south, south-west and west Delhi -- received short but intense spells of rain on Tuesday afternoon, providing some relief to residents from sweltering heat and the humidity levels in the first half of the day.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recording a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 0.5 degrees lower than the maximum on Monday, but still three notches above normal for this time of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon trough should move closer to Delhi over the next 24 hours, bringing light to moderate rain to the city on Wednesday.

While Safdarjung recorded 8.7mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Tuesday, Pusa, Ayanagar and Palam recorded 12mm, 12.2mm and 10.2mm of ran, respectively, during the same period. Delhi has so far received 163.6mm of rainfall till 5.30pm Tuesday, against a normal monthly average of 210.6mm, IMD officials said.

“The rain we received on Tuesday was mainly due to the incoming moisture, and these spells were scattered and limited to some parts of Delhi. The monsoon trough is still around 150km south of Delhi, but will advance closer to the capital in the next 24 to 48 hours and bring light to moderate rain on Wednesday and Thursday,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

The IMD classifies rainfall as “light” when it is between 2.5-15.5mm, and as ”moderate” when it is between 15.6-64.4mm. So far this July, Delhi recorded a ”very heavy” spell of rain of 117.2mm on July 1 and a 30mm of “moderate” rainfall on July 17. Barring these, Delhi has only received very light rainfall spells.

The highest maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Najafgarh, at 39°C. In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 29.2°C, 1.4 degrees higher than that on Monday.

Forecast for Wednesday said Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to drop down to around 32°C on account of rain activity, while the minimum should be around 28°C.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ”moderate” range with a reading of 105, said the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin. It was 92 (satisfactory) on Monday. As per forecasts, air quality is likely to improve to ”satisfactory” levels following the rain.

“AQI is in the lower end of the ”moderate” category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometers) is currently contributing to around 60% to PM10 and for the next three days (July 20, 21, 22) peak wind speed is likely to be around 12-15 km/hour, causing moderate dispersion. The AQI is likely to be either within the ”moderate“category or in the upper end of ”satisfactory” category due to the expected rain spells,” said Safar, a government body.