Monsoon trough heads closer to Delhi, brace for rains today and tomorrow
With the monsoon trough advancing towards north-west India, parts of Delhi – largely south, south-west and west Delhi -- received short but intense spells of rain on Tuesday afternoon, providing some relief to residents from sweltering heat and the humidity levels in the first half of the day.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recording a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 0.5 degrees lower than the maximum on Monday, but still three notches above normal for this time of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon trough should move closer to Delhi over the next 24 hours, bringing light to moderate rain to the city on Wednesday.
While Safdarjung recorded 8.7mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Tuesday, Pusa, Ayanagar and Palam recorded 12mm, 12.2mm and 10.2mm of ran, respectively, during the same period. Delhi has so far received 163.6mm of rainfall till 5.30pm Tuesday, against a normal monthly average of 210.6mm, IMD officials said.
“The rain we received on Tuesday was mainly due to the incoming moisture, and these spells were scattered and limited to some parts of Delhi. The monsoon trough is still around 150km south of Delhi, but will advance closer to the capital in the next 24 to 48 hours and bring light to moderate rain on Wednesday and Thursday,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.
The IMD classifies rainfall as “light” when it is between 2.5-15.5mm, and as ”moderate” when it is between 15.6-64.4mm. So far this July, Delhi recorded a ”very heavy” spell of rain of 117.2mm on July 1 and a 30mm of “moderate” rainfall on July 17. Barring these, Delhi has only received very light rainfall spells.
The highest maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Najafgarh, at 39°C. In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 29.2°C, 1.4 degrees higher than that on Monday.
Forecast for Wednesday said Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to drop down to around 32°C on account of rain activity, while the minimum should be around 28°C.
In terms of air quality, Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ”moderate” range with a reading of 105, said the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin. It was 92 (satisfactory) on Monday. As per forecasts, air quality is likely to improve to ”satisfactory” levels following the rain.
“AQI is in the lower end of the ”moderate” category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometers) is currently contributing to around 60% to PM10 and for the next three days (July 20, 21, 22) peak wind speed is likely to be around 12-15 km/hour, causing moderate dispersion. The AQI is likely to be either within the ”moderate“category or in the upper end of ”satisfactory” category due to the expected rain spells,” said Safar, a government body.
Residents furious over damaged road in Tingrenagar
PUNE A 1.5km stretch of road between the airport and Tingrenagar – constructed around eight months ago by a private contractor through the road department of the Pune Municipal Corporation – has become a daily hurdle for hundreds of residents after being washed away almost entirely since the beginning of heavy rains.
Joint committee inspects areas around Bandhwari landfill
A joint committee of the pollution department, district administration and the forest department inspected forest areas in the Aravallis, particularly those around the Bandhwari waste treatment plant on Monday. The National Green tribunal asked the involved departments to form a joint committee on May 27 this year, and submit a report on the matter following an inspection. The directions were issued in response to a petition filed by city-based environmentalist Vivek Kamboj.
Poor sanitation, rains breed water-borne diseases in Pune
Cases of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea and typhoid have doubled in the city limits as rainfall continued in Pune, said city-based doctors. Dr Anand Kalaskar MBBS MD, consultant physician, Apollo Clinic, Pune said that there is a 20% rise in Diarrhoea and typhoid patients. Another practitioner, Dr Vichar Nigam, consultant internal medicine at Manipal Hospital Kharadi Pune said that cases have doubled in a week.
Reinfection rate higher in Covid subvariants: Pune experts
Pune district continues to report the highest Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra. Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) scientist Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, who is involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, said that different variants have a different rate of reinfections. Dr Karyakarte said that so far BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant samples found in Maharashtra were very less. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.
Contracts of four firms revoked for delaying power projects in U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj has ordered cancellation of contracts of four companies for delay in completion of power transmission projects awarded to them. Devraj issued orders while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing transmission projects under the UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd here on Tuesday. Devraj also heads the UPPTCL as its chairman.
