Heavy rainfall likely over parts of North, northwest India in next two days: IMD

With the gradual shifting of the monsoon trough northwards, widespread, heavy rainfall is likely over several parts of North and northwest India in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon trough was south of its normal position for over 2 weeks.

A low-pressure area is lying over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood regions with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest and adjoining west central Arabian Sea and extends up to 5.8km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Uttar Pradesh during July 19 to 22.

Isolated to scattered very heavy rainfall very is likely over Uttarakhand on July 20.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over east Rajasthan on July 19 and Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 20.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.