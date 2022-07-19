Home / India News / Heavy rainfall likely over parts of North, northwest India in next two days: IMD
india news

Heavy rainfall likely over parts of North, northwest India in next two days: IMD

The monsoon trough has shifted slightly northwards and is very likely to continue to shift further northwards towards its normal position during next 2 days
The monsoon trough was south of its normal position for over 2 weeks. (File image)
The monsoon trough was south of its normal position for over 2 weeks. (File image)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

With the gradual shifting of the monsoon trough northwards, widespread, heavy rainfall is likely over several parts of North and northwest India in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon trough was south of its normal position for over 2 weeks.

A low-pressure area is lying over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood regions with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels.

Also Read: Increased rainfall over northwest India likely in next two days: IMD

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest and adjoining west central Arabian Sea and extends up to 5.8km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Uttar Pradesh during July 19 to 22.

Isolated to scattered very heavy rainfall very is likely over Uttarakhand on July 20.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over east Rajasthan on July 19 and Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 20.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out