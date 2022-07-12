Rain, thunder, lightning expected in parts of Haryana, UP, Delhi

Parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi were expected to receive moderate-intensity rainfall with thunder and lightning on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an alert.

IMD said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain was expected in north, northeast, northwest, west, east Delhi, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Nazibabad, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bahajoi (Uttar Pradesh).

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was also likely in parts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra among other states on Tuesday. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Karnataka were expected to get rain for the next four to five days.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over east Madhya Pradesh and Marathawada on July 12; west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal and south interior Karnataka between July 12 and July 13; Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on July 14 and July 15; Telangana and Vidarbha on July 13; Chhattisgarh on July 12 and July 15; Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on July 15,” IMD said.