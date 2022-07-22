IMD predicts thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in NCR, adjoining areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday morning predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall over Delhi NCR and adjoining areas. The IMD said adjoining areas of the National Capital Region, including Loni Dehat, the Hindon Air Force station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Mahendragarh would likely receive rainfall in the next two hours.

Moderate intensity rainfall is also likely over Chandpur, Modinagar, Jattari, Khair, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, and Rajgarh.

Several parts of Delhi received rainfall on Thursday - bringing the maximum temperature two notches below normal. The city received 56.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours to 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted moderate rainfall for the next two days. An official told news agency PTI there will be generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Friday and Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum on Thursday was 33.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum was 24.5 - three notches below normal.

Waterlogging was witnessed in parts of the national capital, due to which heavy traffic was reported on several key stretches - including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road junction, Vikas Marg, the Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway, the AIIMS underpass, and Sarai Kale Khan.

On Thursday a yellow alert was issued for several districts in Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall was forecast over places in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dholpur, and Jhalawar in the next 48 hours.

