IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. This was the second consecutive day that the city received rainfall.
Orai experienced 43 mm of rainfall, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm.
At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The forecast for the state is rain/thundershowers likely at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over the state.
-
Police workout temple priest’s murder, one held
The tantrik-cum-temple priest Rajesh Rawat, whose body was recovered near the temple in Salempur Acchka village in Nagram on Sunday, was murdered over illicit relations, police said on Thursday. Police also arrested one Ram Sewak, a resident of nearby Samesi village for allegedly murdering Rawat, 45, when he was sleeping outside his hut near Natveer Baba temple in Salempur Achka village on Saturday/ Sunday night.
-
Themed food trail, river museum and art gallery to come up at Curzon bridge in Prayagraj before Mahakumbh 2025
The historical two-storey rail-road Phaphamau Curzon Bridge built over the Ganga will be made a grand tourist attraction before the Mahakumbh 2025. Officials said a themed food trail would be developed on the rail route of the bridge. It will have stalls decorated in special designs offering local delicacies. The proposal aimed to highlight the spiritual, cultural and historical heritage of Sangam city. All this would be shown digitally, they added.
-
‘NIPUN Bharat Mission to strengthen students’ foundational learning’
Lucknow The basic education department organised a programme 'UP Hai Taiyar-Readiness of Uttar Pradesh on the NIPUN Bharat Mission' here on Thursday. NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020.
-
Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks
Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan. In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
-
HC dismisses plea seeking survey of structure found in Gyanvapi mosque
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking survey of the recently-found structure in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, terming it as being filed to gain publicity. The court completed hearing in the case on June 10 and reserved the order. The court passed the order on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics