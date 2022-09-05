Joined BJP as our win in Manipur was mandate to NDA, say ex-JD (U) legislators

The Manipur legislators who crossed over from the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that they joined the saffron camp because their election win was a mandate to the National Democratic Alliance(NDA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five out of the six JD-U legislators of Manipur merged with the BJP on Friday amid reports that the JD(U) was in the process of breaking away from the BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state after the Nitish Kumar-led party parted ways with the NDA in Bihar in August. The five Manipur legislators were formally accorded a warm welcome by BJP national president JP Nadda at his office in New Delhi on Sunday. Chief minister N Biren Singh and BJP Manipur state unit president A Sharda Devi were also present during the reception.

“We joined the BJP as we had no option since they (JD-U) withdrew from the NDA. Our election win was a mandate to the NDA,” said Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, MLA of Thangmeiband constituency, after arriving in Imphal along with chief minister N Biren Singh and others from New Delhi on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about the BJP offering any position to them, Joykishan said, “There is no discussion for that and there is also no precondition.”

“We fought elections for the NDA government. People voted for us in the interest of the NDA. That’s the reason (why we quit the JD-U),” saidThangjam Arunkumar, MLA from Wangkhei constituency.

LM Khaute, MLA from Churachandpury, also shared a similar view.

With the merger of JD-U legislators in Manipur, the BJP’s strength in the house of 60 members has reached 37.

After the assembly elections in March this year, the JD-U with six seats had emerged as the third largest party in Manipur after the BJP (32 seats) and the National People’s Party (7 seats).

After the merger of five MLAs with the BJP, Md Abdul Nasir from Lilong constituency is the lone JD(U) legislator in the Manipur assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}