JP Nadda hails BJP cadre, sets goal of ‘historic’ poll wins

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday lauded the party’s latest victories in various state and local body elections and set the target of “historic” wins in the next round of elections slated to be held this year.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal in 2021.

In an open letter to party workers, Nadda exuded confidence that the ‘lotus’, the party’s poll symbol, will bloom in West Bengal after the assembly elections.

The BJP chief, who completed a year in office after taking over the role from Union minister Amit Shah on January 20 last year, congratulated party cadres for working “tirelessly and with full devotion” during the Covid-19 pandemic and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “putting the brakes on the corona cases” through the country’s own Covaxin produced by vaccine maker Bharat Biotech.

He said that the BJP had set an example of how a political party can “effectively work as a potent tool of social service and help people in times of need”.

“As a leading political party our goal is to win elections and work tirelessly for the goodwill and betterment of common people; but how a political party can effectively work as a potent tool of social service and help people in times of need, the world has witnessed an unmatched example of this through your service and hard work during the Corona pandemic,” he wrote.

During the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to check the spread of Covid-19, the party chief had set a target for the workers to feed five families each day, besides ensuring the availability of basic necessities for the needy.

The BJP leader also referred to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the contentious agricultural bills and the Citizenship Amendment Act and termed the concerns raised by the opposition parties as “misleading”.

He lauded the efforts of party workers in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where, he said, the teams worked “under very adverse circumstances”.

Recollecting the attack he faced during a rally in Bengal when his convoy was pelted with stones, Nadda said, “When a person like me, who is the national president of India’s largest political party and who is always covered with security personnel, had to face a murderous assault in daylight while on a visit to West Bengal, it can be well imagined how difficult it would be for a common BJP worker to work under such tough and demanding circumstances.”

He also credited the Prime Minister for producing the Covid vaccine. “...India reported the least death rate while our recovery rate kept on improving. Yet again in response to the call of the honourable Prime Minister our scientists were successful in making Corona vaccines, a feat which only 4 to 5 nations have been able to achieve,” he wrote.