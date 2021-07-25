JP Nadda meets BJP workers in Goa, discusses CM face ahead of polls next year

BJP national president JP Nadda met office-bearers of the party during his visit Goa on Sunday and held discussions with several ministers and members of the legislative assembly.

Nadda expressed confidence on the leadership of chief minister Pramod Sawant and he had led the state on the path of welfare for all.

"We're going forward with him (as CM face). In BJP, Parliamentary board makes the official declaration but there is no need to think about any other name," news agency ANI tweeted quoting Nadda as saying

"I have met cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs and party functionaries at different levels and we held detailed discussions. As far as the party is concerned, I am very optimistic," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Taking a dig at Congress, Nadda said he spoke to the leaders who switched from the Congress to the BJP. "I held detailed discussions with them. They've praised BJP's working that makes me more optimistic," Nadda said.