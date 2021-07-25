Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / JP Nadda meets BJP workers in Goa, discusses CM face ahead of polls next year
india news

JP Nadda meets BJP workers in Goa, discusses CM face ahead of polls next year

JP Nadda expressed confidence on the leadership of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and he had led the state on the path of welfare for all.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 05:12 PM IST
BJP national president JP Nadda with his wife Mallika at Shree Mangesh temple at Mardol in North Goa on Sunday. ( ANI)

BJP national president JP Nadda met office-bearers of the party during his visit Goa on Sunday and held discussions with several ministers and members of the legislative assembly.

Nadda expressed confidence on the leadership of chief minister Pramod Sawant and he had led the state on the path of welfare for all.

"We're going forward with him (as CM face). In BJP, Parliamentary board makes the official declaration but there is no need to think about any other name," news agency ANI tweeted quoting Nadda as saying

"I have met cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs and party functionaries at different levels and we held detailed discussions. As far as the party is concerned, I am very optimistic," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Taking a dig at Congress, Nadda said he spoke to the leaders who switched from the Congress to the BJP. "I held detailed discussions with them. They've praised BJP's working that makes me more optimistic," Nadda said.

