JP Singh trails in BJP stronghold Chhapra as Jan Suraaj candidate

JP Singh is one of the prominent names in Jan Suraaj's 243-candidate list for Bihar. The former IPS officer, who made an entry in politics with Prashan Kishor's party, contested from Chhapra assembly constituency, which has been with the BJP since 2015. According to EC, he is trailing. Chhoti Kumari from BJP is currently leading from the seat. The Jan Suraaj Party is banking on his administrative experience and record of public service to put up a strong challenge against the BJP and the RJD in Chhapra.(PTI file photo)

The former IPS officer faced BJP’s Chhoti Kumari and RJD’s star candidate, Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav, in a three-way contest. While Khesari banks on his mass popularity and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s loyal base, Chhoti Kumari draws strength from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal and Nitish Kumar’s development agenda. However, the contest remains a tough one for the Jan Suraj candidate.

Who is Jan Suraaj candidate JP Singh?

JP Singh, a 2000-batch IPS officer, recently took voluntary retirement while serving as Additional Director General of Police in the Crime Investigation Department.

The Jan Suraaj Party is banking on his administrative experience and record of public service to put up a strong challenge against the BJP and the RJD in Chhapra. A native of Saran, Singh was originally scheduled to retire in July 2027.

Chapra remains BJP stronghold

The Chhapra assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold since 2015, with CN Gupta representing the seat for two consecutive terms. Before Gupta, the seat was represented by Randhir Kumar Singh of the RJD.

Gupta won the seat in 2015 after defeating RJD’s Randhir Kumar Singh and repeated victory in the 2020 polls, defeating the same rival.

The western Bihar seat has a diverse caste composition, with Vaishya, Yadav, and Muslim voters forming the majority. Brahmin, Rajput, Kushwaha, Paswan, and EBC communities also have a sizeable presence, making caste dynamics a crucial factor in the contest.