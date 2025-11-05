Day before Bihar's phase 1 voting, Jan Suraaj Party's Munger candidate defects to join BJP

The Prashant Kishore-led Jan Suraaj Party was left red-faced on Wednesday when one of its candidates defected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), just a day ahead of the first phase of polling in the 2025 Bihar assembly election. Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishore has a setback just a day ahead of Bihar polls (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Sanjay Singh, the JSP candidate from Bihar's Munger Assembly seat, joined the BJP. The seat will see polls on Thursday, November 6.

After joining the party, Sanjay Singh extended his support to NDA nominee Kumar Pranay, the BJP candidate from the seat. He also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

"Bihar has witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I am confident that the state will continue to develop further under the NDA rule," Singh told reporters after joining the saffron party.

He expressed confidence that the NDA would win the polls in Bihar with a huge margin.

Senior Jan Suraaj leaders are yet to comment on their candidate jumping ship just hours ahead of the start of polling.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh is not the only one who has changed the fold ahead of the election. BJP’s own sitting MLA from Pirpainti, Lalan Paswan, joined the RJD after being denied a party ticket, PTI reported, quoting sources.

The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.

