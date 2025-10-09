Bihar election: Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj party's list of candidates
The 243-seat Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The Election Commission will announce the result on November 14.
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party on Thursday, October 9, released its first list of 51 candidates for the Bihar assembly election.
Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor started his full-time political career in his native state with JSP. He has said that the Jan Suraaj Party will contest all 243 seats in Bihar.
JSP national president Udai Singh released the first list of candidates but did not clarify whether Kishor will contest the polls.
"We will soon release a list of candidates for other seats. If you find Kishor Ji's name on the list, then he will be contesting. It's quite clear. Kishor Ji will launch the party's election campaign from Raghopur on October 11", Singh said.
The 243-seat Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases, on November 6 and 11. Of the total constituencies, two have been reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, and 38 for the Scheduled Castes.
The results of the Bihar assembly election will be announced by the Election Commission on November 14. For a majority in the state assembly, the number of required seats is 122.
Jan Suraaj Party candidates | List so far
Assembly constituency - Candidate
1. Valmiki Nagar - Drig Narain Prasad
2. Lauriya - Sunil Kumar
3. Harsidhi (SC) - Awdhesh Ram
4. Dhaka - Dr Lal Babu Prasad
5. Sursand - Usha Kiran
6. Runnisaidpur - Vijay Kumar Sah
7. Benipatti - Md Parvej Alam
8. Nirmali - Ram Pravesh Kumar Yadav
9. Sikti - Raghib Bablu
10. Kochadhaman - Abu Affan Farooque
11. Amour - Afroz Alam
12. Baisi - Md Shahnawaz Alam
13. Pranpur - Kunal Nishad Alias Sonu Singh
14. Alamnagar - Subodh Kumar Suman
15. Saharsa - Kishor Kumar
16. Simri Bakhtiarpur - Surendra Yadav
17. Mahishi - Shamim Akhtar
18. Darbhanga Rural - Shoaib Khan
19. Darbhanga - RK Mishra
20. Keoti - Biltu Sahani
21. Minapur - Tej Narayan Sahni
22. Muzaffarpur - Dr Amit Kumar Das
23. Gopalganj - Dr Shashi Shekhar Sinha
24. Bhorey (SC) - Priti Kinnar
25. Raghunathpur - Rahul Kirti Singh
26. Daraundha - Satyendra Kumar Yadav
27. Manjhi - Yadu Vansh Giri
28. Baniapur - Shrawan Kumar Mahto
29. Chapra - Jai Prakash Singh
30. Parsa - Musaheb Mahato
31. Sonepur - Chandan Lal Mehta
32. Kalyanpur (SC) - Ram Balak Paswan
33. Morwa - Jagriti Thakur
34. Matihani - Dr Arun Kumar
35. Begusarai - Surendra Kumar Sahani
36. Khagaria - Jayanti Patel
37. Beldaur - Gajendar Kumar Singh (Nishad)
38. Parbatta - Vinay Kumar Varun
39. Pirpainti (SC) - Ghanshyam Das
40. Belhar - Braj Kishor Pandit
41. Asthawan - Lata Singh
42. Biharsharif - Dinesh Kumar
43. Nalanda - Kumari Poonam Sinha
44. Kumhrar - KC Sinha
45. Arrah - Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta
46. Chenari (SC) - Neha Kumari (Natraz)
47. Kargahar - Ritesh Ranjan (Pandey)
48. Goh - Sita Ram Dukhari
49. Nabinagar - Archana Chandra
50. Imamganj (SC) - Dr Ajeet Kumar
51. Bodh Gaya (SC) - Lakshman Manjhi
This list will be updates as and when more candidates are announced by the Jan Suraaj Party.