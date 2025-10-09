Bihar election: Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj party's list of candidates

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party on Thursday, October 9, released its first list of 51 candidates for the Bihar assembly election. Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor had said that his party will contest all the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. (PTI)

Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor started his full-time political career in his native state with JSP. He has said that the Jan Suraaj Party will contest all 243 seats in Bihar.

JSP national president Udai Singh released the first list of candidates but did not clarify whether Kishor will contest the polls.

"We will soon release a list of candidates for other seats. If you find Kishor Ji's name on the list, then he will be contesting. It's quite clear. Kishor Ji will launch the party's election campaign from Raghopur on October 11", Singh said.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases, on November 6 and 11. Of the total constituencies, two have been reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, and 38 for the Scheduled Castes.

The results of the Bihar assembly election will be announced by the Election Commission on November 14. For a majority in the state assembly, the number of required seats is 122.

Jan Suraaj Party candidates | List so far

Assembly constituency - Candidate

1. Valmiki Nagar - Drig Narain Prasad

2. Lauriya - Sunil Kumar

3. Harsidhi (SC) - Awdhesh Ram

4. Dhaka - Dr Lal Babu Prasad

5. Sursand - Usha Kiran

6. Runnisaidpur - Vijay Kumar Sah

7. Benipatti - Md Parvej Alam

8. Nirmali - Ram Pravesh Kumar Yadav

9. Sikti - Raghib Bablu

10. Kochadhaman - Abu Affan Farooque

11. Amour - Afroz Alam

12. Baisi - Md Shahnawaz Alam

13. Pranpur - Kunal Nishad Alias Sonu Singh

14. Alamnagar - Subodh Kumar Suman

15. Saharsa - Kishor Kumar

16. Simri Bakhtiarpur - Surendra Yadav

17. Mahishi - Shamim Akhtar

18. Darbhanga Rural - Shoaib Khan

19. Darbhanga - RK Mishra

20. Keoti - Biltu Sahani

21. Minapur - Tej Narayan Sahni

22. Muzaffarpur - Dr Amit Kumar Das

23. Gopalganj - Dr Shashi Shekhar Sinha

24. Bhorey (SC) - Priti Kinnar

25. Raghunathpur - Rahul Kirti Singh

26. Daraundha - Satyendra Kumar Yadav

27. Manjhi - Yadu Vansh Giri

28. Baniapur - Shrawan Kumar Mahto

29. Chapra - Jai Prakash Singh

30. Parsa - Musaheb Mahato

31. Sonepur - Chandan Lal Mehta

32. Kalyanpur (SC) - Ram Balak Paswan

33. Morwa - Jagriti Thakur

34. Matihani - Dr Arun Kumar

35. Begusarai - Surendra Kumar Sahani

36. Khagaria - Jayanti Patel

37. Beldaur - Gajendar Kumar Singh (Nishad)

38. Parbatta - Vinay Kumar Varun

39. Pirpainti (SC) - Ghanshyam Das

40. Belhar - Braj Kishor Pandit

41. Asthawan - Lata Singh

42. Biharsharif - Dinesh Kumar

43. Nalanda - Kumari Poonam Sinha

44. Kumhrar - KC Sinha

45. Arrah - Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta

46. Chenari (SC) - Neha Kumari (Natraz)

47. Kargahar - Ritesh Ranjan (Pandey)

48. Goh - Sita Ram Dukhari

49. Nabinagar - Archana Chandra

50. Imamganj (SC) - Dr Ajeet Kumar

51. Bodh Gaya (SC) - Lakshman Manjhi



This list will be updates as and when more candidates are announced by the Jan Suraaj Party.