Bihar 2025: No Prashant Kishor vs Tejashwi as Jan Suraaj names Raghopur candidate

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) on Tuesday named a local businessman, Chanchal Singh, as the party's candidate from Raghopur, an assembly seat in Vaishali district that has been represented by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

JSP state chief Manoj Bharti on Tuesday evening said that Chanchal Singh has been given the ticket.

A local businessman from Raghopur, Chanchal Singh, was previously associated with the ruling Janata Dal (United) and is vice president of the JSP’s youth wing.

“So far, Prashant Kishor’s name does not figure in any list,” Bharti said, without elaborating on whether there was still a chance that the JSP founder could contest the state elections.

On October 11, Kishor launched JSP’s poll campaign from Raghopur, which has long been considered a pocket borough of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav. This triggered speculation that the JSP might be planning a face-off between Tejashwi and Prashant Kishor.

Bharti said the party's election symbols were directly given to 20 candidates on Tuesday, including one to Chanchal Singh, due to the paucity of time.

“We have not prepared the list, but it will be prepared in due course, as the process will go on,” he added.

Third list of candidates The JSP released its first set of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on October 9, and its second list of 65 candidates on October 13.

As reported by HT, the second list of 65 candidates by Jan Suraaj, released on Monday, saw the party again choose fresh faces from diverse walks of life, including public representatives in panchayati raj institutions and professionals.

At least 14 seats in the second list went to EBC candidates, including four from the Muslim community, to give representation to the Pasmanda Muslims.

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14. For a majority in the state assembly, the number of required seats is 122.