Bihar election 2025: Jan Suraaj releases second list of 65 candidates, Prashant Kishor not yet included

Addressing a press conference, Kishor said: “In the first list, we had announced candidates for 51 seats, and in the second list, we named nominees for 65 seats. Candidates for the remaining seats will be announced later.”

As per the new list, Niraj Singh has been announced from Sheohar, Md Ekramul Haque from Thakurganj seat in Kishanganj, Amir Haider from Bhadurpur seat in Darbhanga and Durga Prasad Singh from Ujarpur seat in Samastipur.

Jan Suraaj Party on Monday announced its candidates for 65 seats for the Bihar polls, with its main leader Prashant Kishor not yet on the list. With this, the party has now announced names for 116 of the 243 seats for the upcoming Bihar assembly election.

JSP was the first party to announce the candidate list earlier on Thursday, which features a mix of names for 51 seats to give voters a fresh choice, while maintaining the social equation, vital in Bihar.

Kishor said among the candidates announced so far, 31 belonged to the extremely weaker sections, 21 to Other Backwards Classes, and 21 are Muslims.

Among the earlier 51 candidates were former Patna University and Nalanda Open University VC KC Sinha, who is popularly known for his book series on mathematics, and was announced candidate from Kumhara. While retired IPS officer RK Mishra has been fielded from Darbhanga.

This list of 65 comes a day after the ruling NDA in Bihar announced its seat-sharing formula on Sunday for the Assembly election, with the BJP and the JD(U) contesting equal numbers of seats.

As per the division of 243 seats shared among NDA constituents, JDU and BJP were allotted 101 seats each, while Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was given 29 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) were given six seats each.