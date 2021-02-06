Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court for hearing cases virtually even during the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Addressing an event to mark the golden jubilee of Gujarat High Court, PM Modi said, "Our Supreme Court has become number one in the world in conducting hearings through video-conferencing."

"It makes us proud that our Supreme Court has heard the most number of cases through video conferencing in the world,” he added.

The Prime Minister also lauded the high court and district courts for carrying out a large number of e-proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi also said that the judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively to strengthen it further. It always performed its duty, be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when a situation arose when national interest or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritised, he said.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also part of the video conference.

A commemorative postage stamp was released to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Gujarat High Court. "I want to congratulate Gujarat High Court for always working towards securing truth and justice in the country. In the past years, Gujarat high court and the Bar have carved a distinctive identity with their legal understanding, scholarship and intellectualism," PM Modi said while releasing the stamp.