Juhi Chawla signs 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan's bail, lawyers complete formalities

Actor Juhi Chawla reached the Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Friday evening to sign the ₹1 lakh bond for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, after the bail conditions were spelt out by the Bombay high court. The Bollywood actor, who is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and has acted in a string of films together, was the surety for Aryan Khan, as Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "She (Juhi Chawla) knows him from birth as they are professionally associated."

As the Bombay high court on Friday released the bail conditions for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, Aryan's lawyers started preparing for the paperwork as they have to reach Arthur Road jail by 5.30pm to ensure that Aryan walks out of the jail by today.

"We have got the operative part of the order of the Bombay High court. We are trying to complete other formalities like sureties. Our legal team is working on it. We trying for release today," Maneshinde said as he entered the NDPS court soon after the bail conditions were made available. It was then actor Juhi Chawla reached the court to be the surety for Aryan Khan.

"She (Juhi Chawla) is the surety. Her name is on the passport. Aadhaar card is there," Maneshinde presented Aryan Khan's surety while Juhi Chawla entered the witness box. Maneshinde also appealed to the court to release Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, though he was not appearing for them. "The same thing happened in Rhea Chakraborty case. Once she was out, everyone got bail," Maneshinde said.

After the NDPS court verified the documents of Juhi Chawla, she proceeded to the department to complete the remaining formalities.

As the formalities were completed by 5pm, Maneshinde said outside the NDPS court, “Bail formalities are completed. Surety of Juhi Chawla has been accepted. We are moving ahead. You will soon see Aryan out. Juhi Chawla knows him since birth. Juhi Chawla is signing the bail bonds."

Apart from conditions like Aryan will have to surrender passport and will have to report to the NCB office every Friday, the three were asked to submit a surety of ₹1 lakh.

Why the rush to reach the jail premises by 5.30pm

The release order has to reach the bail box at the prison by 5.30pm. If the bail order reaches after 5.30pm, then it gets delayed by another day. Jail superintendent Nitin Waychal said the jail officials wait until 5.35pm for this.

After the jail authorities receive the bail order, the process of the final release from the hail takes an hour or so.