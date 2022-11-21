Just for kicks: England’s saga of loss, and its hope for redemption

Is it coming home? The question has almost been a running joke – not just among fans but also among the players from other countries. A joke because it has been so long that most of England’s young fans won’t even remember when they last won a major international trophy. But, on Monday, the answer might have elicited a positively giddy reply.

England has one of the most competitive professional football leagues in the world. It is also one of the oldest and most-watched leagues in the world. But one look at their World Cup and Euro history and you will know they could have and should have done better.

So why haven’t they?

Since 1950, when they first competed in the World Cup, England have made 15 appearances in the tournament but have just one trophy (1966) to show for that. They finished fourth twice (1990, 2018), didn’t qualify three times (’74, ’78, ’94), and, in between, often played the kind of tentative football that is best forgotten. So much for being the home of the modern game.

But this time – as the attacking 6-2 win against Iran showed – could it, might it, will it be different? They came into the tournament having played six games without a win but in their opening match, when it truly mattered, they turned on the style.

History suggests that games similar to football have been around for centuries. Aspects of the game can even be traced back to as early as the 2nd and 3rd century BCE in China. Military manuals at the time ostensibly describe an exercise called Tsu’ Chu in which opponents used a leather ball filled with feathers and hair. Variations of the game are also documented in Egyptian and Greek society.

But the modern game was developed in England. It was first introduced there, according to some historians, in 1170 when an account describes people going off for a “game of ball”. That game, though, was nothing less than a brawl. With limited rules and no referee, violence was the order of the day. It was acceptable to beat or punch opposing team players. There could sometimes even be 1,000 people playing the game, and though it could hardly be called a sport, the activity proved to be a hit with the masses.

It kept growing over the years, despite being banned by royalty a few times because it distracted the middle-class a bit too much. Until, finally, football started being introduced as a winter sport in Britain’s public schools. The rules took some time coming but the formation of the Football Association (FA) on October 26, 1863 was a huge step forward.

Other countries followed: organised football began in Netherlands and Denmark in 1889, Argentina in 1893, Chile in 1895, Switzerland and Belgium in 1895, Italy in 1898, Germany and Uruguay in 1900, and Hungary in 1901. It was not until 1903 that France, which would end up organising world football, formed their own league.

But England’s association with the World Cup has been strange, to say the least. They did not enter the competition until 1950 despite the first tournament being held in 1930. They quit Fifa in 1928 just ahead of the first World Cup in Uruguay due to a dispute over wages to amateur players. Politics and the second World War then combined to keep them out longer.

And when they did come back, going into the tournament as the “kings of football”, they lost to USA 1-0 at Belo Horizonte, Brazil, with Haitian-American Joe Gaetjens scoring. They were humbled, but that reverse inspired Alf Ramsey, who was part of the playing XI.

In the 1962 edition, their young squad showed great promise, and in 1966, the trophy, as they like to say it, came home. Coach Ramsey’s England team were nicknamed the “Wingless Wonders” because the 4-3-3 system they deployed relied on hard-running midfielders rather than natural wingers. It worked like a charm.

The final against Germany was controversial but many will remember a memorable piece of commentary by BBC’s Kenneth Wolstenholme describing Geoff Hurst’s run that led to his third goal at the end of extra time: “Some of the crowd are on the pitch, they think it’s all over… it is now!”

Few supporters then would have thought that the wait for the next trophy would be so long.

Their 2022 World Cup squad is the fourth-most experienced England team in history in terms of caps, with the squad averaging 32 internationals – 11 more than what they had in 2018. The average age – 26 years and 153 days – is 48 days younger than Sir Alf Ramsey’s winning team in 1966.

They have Harry Kane, who is now only two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s tally as England’s all-time top goal-scorer (53), leading the line. And the young back-up line features Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden – all very capable as they showed against Iran.

Of course, the quality in England’s line-up has rarely been the issue even in the past. It’s a winning rhythm that has eluded them. They looked good in the opening display on Monday. Now, they must keep calm and carry on.

